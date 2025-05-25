Red-Hot NC State Basketball Staff No Longer Chasing Top PG in Portal
Barring some unexpected development, former Memphis star PJ Haggerty will not be part of next season's NC State basketball backcourt.
ALSO READ: Another International Prospect Joins NC State Roster
As On3's Joe Tipton confirmed this weekend, "NC State is no longer expected to pursue Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty following the addition of Darrion Williams."
Williams, a power forward out of Texas Tech who ranks No. 6 overall in this year's transfer portal, announced his commitment to first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade on Thursday.
Haggerty, stacking up at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the portal, looked like an NC State lean for the past few weeks. However, chatter suggests he raised his NIL price tag following his performances at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month.
According to a report from national college basketball insider Adam Zagoria on Saturday, Kansas State is now "the main school involved" in the high-profile talent's recruitment as a transfer.
For the time being, though, PJ Haggerty, who averaged 21.7 points per game last season at Memphis after spending a year apiece at TCU and Tulsa, remains an early NBA Draft entrant. He has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to withdraw his name and retain his college eligibility.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.