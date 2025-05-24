Another International Prospect Joins NC State Basketball Squad
The first-year NC State basketball staff hosted Drive Academy (Finland) guard Jayme Kontuniemi for an official visit last week. Evidently, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound unrated international prospect liked what he saw in Raleigh, as he revealed his commitment to Will Wade & Co. on Friday.
His only other Division I offer came from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Kontuniemi's pledge arrived just one day after the Wolfpack officially landed its potential 2025-26 centerpiece talent in former Texas Tech star forward Darrion Williams.
In light of the formidable roster that Wade and his crew have already constructed, Jayme Kontuniemi is unlikely to earn consistent minutes right away as an NC State basketball player. However, his competitiveness and recent development point to a potentially invaluable long-term Wolfpack contributor.
NC State now boasts four additions from the 2025 recruiting trail, including another international prize in Congolese big man Paul Mbiya. The Wolfpack haul ranks No. 37 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 in the country.
But that ranking doesn't factor in the program's seven-deep collection of newcomers from the portal. That heralded group, which may still grow by one to complete the Wolfpack's scholarship allotment for next season, consists of one five-star, five four-stars, and one three-star.
