All Wolfpack

Another International Prospect Joins NC State Basketball Squad

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff have reeled in Finnish prep Jayme Kontuniemi.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first-year NC State basketball staff hosted Drive Academy (Finland) guard Jayme Kontuniemi for an official visit last week. Evidently, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound unrated international prospect liked what he saw in Raleigh, as he revealed his commitment to Will Wade & Co. on Friday.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Adds Potential All-American to 2025-26 Roster

His only other Division I offer came from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Kontuniemi's pledge arrived just one day after the Wolfpack officially landed its potential 2025-26 centerpiece talent in former Texas Tech star forward Darrion Williams.

In light of the formidable roster that Wade and his crew have already constructed, Jayme Kontuniemi is unlikely to earn consistent minutes right away as an NC State basketball player. However, his competitiveness and recent development point to a potentially invaluable long-term Wolfpack contributor.

NC State now boasts four additions from the 2025 recruiting trail, including another international prize in Congolese big man Paul Mbiya. The Wolfpack haul ranks No. 37 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 in the country.

But that ranking doesn't factor in the program's seven-deep collection of newcomers from the portal. That heralded group, which may still grow by one to complete the Wolfpack's scholarship allotment for next season, consists of one five-star, five four-stars, and one three-star.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball