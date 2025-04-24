Another Red Storm Transfer Hears From NC State Basketball Recruiters
Former one-year St. John's guard Jaiden Glover drew interest from the NC State basketball program this month but announced his commitment to Saint Joseph's on Wednesday night. Now, though, Will Wade and his Wolfpack assistants have eyes on one of Glover's 2024-25 Red Storm teammates in junior center Vince Iwuchukwu.
According to a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser on Thursday, the 7-foot-1, 250-pound Iwuchukwu has also heard from Baylor, Georgetown, San Francisco, and UNLV, among others, since entering the transfer portal.
Iwuchukwu, who hails from Nigeria but attended Southern California Academy as an eventual five-star prep, began his college career at Southern Cal for two seasons before transferring to St. John's last year.
As a junior on a Red Storm squad that finished 31-5 overall and atop the Big East standings under legendary head coach Rick Pitino, the now-22-year-old Vince Iwuchukwu saw action in 34 games but played just 7.1 minutes per outing. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in a backup role.
NC State basketball is in play for a handful of talented transfer prospects, having already landed three perimeter weapons but still seeking first post presence from this year's portal.
