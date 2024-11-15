Elite Sharpshooter Officially Joins NC State Basketball Family
Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) guard RJ Greer, son of former Pitt star forward Ricardo Greer, became the first member of the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul with his announced commitment back in June. Now, as of Thursday, the 6-foot-4, 170-pounder is officially on board with the Wolfpack after inking his scholarship agreement.
Greer is a composite three-star prospect. However, both 247Sports and Rivals tag him as a four-star.
He ranks No. 161 overall, No. 28 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As a junior, Greer averaged 16.0 points while shooting 40.3 percent beyond the arc and 90.1 percent at the charity stripe in leading Archbishop Alter to Ohio's Division II title. In other words, he's a proven sharpshooter and winner.
"I'm excited to have RJ join our program," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts noted in the press release announcing his signing. "He's a wonderful young man that comes from a great family, and he's going to be a great addition to our locker room. He's a high-IQ player. You can tell he's a coach's son.
"He can score the ball on all three levels but is definitely a high-level shooter right now. He's a winner. He won a state championship last season, and I always like a player that has a winning pedigree. I think he's a great fit for our system."
