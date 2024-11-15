All Wolfpack

Elite Sharpshooter Officially Joins NC State Basketball Family

NC State basketball announced the formal addition of 2025 guard RJ Greer on the second day of this week's early signing period.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) guard RJ Greer, son of former Pitt star forward Ricardo Greer, became the first member of the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul with his announced commitment back in June. Now, as of Thursday, the 6-foot-4, 170-pounder is officially on board with the Wolfpack after inking his scholarship agreement.

ALSO READ: Status of Injured NC State Newcomer Mike James

Greer is a composite three-star prospect. However, both 247Sports and Rivals tag him as a four-star.

He ranks No. 161 overall, No. 28 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

As a junior, Greer averaged 16.0 points while shooting 40.3 percent beyond the arc and 90.1 percent at the charity stripe in leading Archbishop Alter to Ohio's Division II title. In other words, he's a proven sharpshooter and winner.

"I'm excited to have RJ join our program," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts noted in the press release announcing his signing. "He's a wonderful young man that comes from a great family, and he's going to be a great addition to our locker room. He's a high-IQ player. You can tell he's a coach's son.

"He can score the ball on all three levels but is definitely a high-level shooter right now. He's a winner. He won a state championship last season, and I always like a player that has a winning pedigree. I think he's a great fit for our system."

ALSO READ: Wolfpack's Latest Second Half Excites Head Coach

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball