Status of Injured NC State Basketball Newcomer Mike James
All but one of the 13 NC State basketball scholarship players played at least two minutes in the team's 82-70 home win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday night. The missing piece, of course, was redshirt junior Mike James, now in his first season with Wolfpack after posting a double-digit scoring average in each of his campaigns at Louisville.
James is recovering from a minor knee surgery, which has kept him off the floor across NC State's 3-0 start.
And according to eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts following State's latest victory, James is likely to remain out of commission for at least another handful of games.
"Mike James, I don't have a clear update," Keatts noted about the former four-star prep from Orlando, Fla., during his postgame presser. "I would say two and a half [to] three weeks [until he returns]. I look forward to getting him out there.
"He's a 6-5 strong wing that's played a lot of basketball. And we're missing him."
Judging by Keatts' timeline, it now seems unlikely that Mike James will suit up for his NC State basketball debut in November. Perhaps he'll be back in time for the Wolfpack's SEC/ACC Challenge showdown against the Texas Longhorns in the Lenovo Center at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 4 (ESPN2).
