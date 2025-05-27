Five-Star NC State Basketball Transfer Target Commits to Big 12 School
For a few weeks earlier this month, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack looked like the outright frontrunner for this year's top-ranked transfer point guard in former Memphis star PJ Haggerty.
But according to several insiders over the past week, the NC State staff recently stopped pursuing the 6-foot-3, 191-pound Haggerty while securing a commitment from another top-shelf player in the portal, former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams. And on Monday, Haggerty announced his pledge to a late suitor for his services in the Kansas State Wildcats.
"I'm told his NIL price tag wound up being less than the $4-5 million Haggerty was rumored to be asking earlier this spring," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander noted on social media in reporting the Wildcats' portal prize.
Haggerty, a rising redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining, ranks No. 2 overall in the transfer portal after averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals for Memphis last season en route to becoming the AAC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.
Meanwhile, the projected NC State basketball starting point guard for Wade's debut campaign is former three-year Michigan State backcourt contributor Tre Holloman.
