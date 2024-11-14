High-Flying NC State Basketball Rookie Dunk Ends in Scary Fall
NC State basketball remains the Triangle's only unbeaten ACC squad following No. 6-ranked Duke's defeat at the hands of Kentucky on Tuesday night and No. 10 UNC's loss at Kansas last week.
On Wednesday night, the unranked Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0 ACC) picked up an 82-70 win over the visiting Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in the Lenovo Center.
Roughly midway through the second half, NC State experienced an encouraging moment, albeit of the frightening variety, when Wolfpack newcomer Bryce Heard came away with a steal in the Chanticleers backcourt and connected with fellow freshman guard Trey Parker via a tipped ball for an acrobatic slam in transition.
Parker, a renowned high-riser and the undisputed winner of the Wolfpack's dunk contest at the program's preseason Primetime with the Pack festivities, drew a trip to charity stripe on the play. But the foul by Coastal Carolina's Denzel Hines resulted in the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Parker's hard landing on his left arm:
Despite needing a minute to get back on his feet while his seemingly concerned teammates came to his side, Parker knocked down the and-one free throw attempt. Moreover, he remained on the court for a few more minutes of action before subbing out of the contest.
The former four-star recruit from Fayetteville, N.C., then received treatment at the bench before returning to the game a few minutes later.
Fortunately, Parker's fall doesn't appear as serious as it initially looked.
He finished with a career-high 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and his 1-for-1 clip at the foul line. Plus, Parker added five rebounds and one steal across his 20 minutes on the floor, and he did so without committing a turnover.
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad now has several days off before hosting the Colgate Raiders in Raleigh at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
