Three NC State Basketball Players Out of Commission vs. Presbyterian
Hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1, 0-0 Big South) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra), NC State basketball is down three scholarships players.
NC State redshirt junior Mike James, a potent transfer addition from Louisville, remains sidelined with a knee injury that could cost him a few more games.
Meanwhile, despite playing 11 minutes in the Wolfpack's season-opening 97-66 home win over the USC Upstate Spartans on Monday night, sophomore guard Dennis Parker Jr. is not suited up for the battle against Presbyterian. Presumably, his absence stems from the ankle injuries he dealt with in the weeks leading up to the regular season.
Plus, NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is without junior forward Ismael Diouf, a transfer from Laval College in Canada. The Quebec native is still serving a two-game suspension, which began against the Spartans, due to his impermissible participation in the Canadian Elite Basketball League during the summer after hearing his name No. 1 overall in that league's draft.
Following the bout against Presbyterian, the 2024-25 NC State basketball team, under the command of eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and looking to build on the program's epic ACC Tournament title and Final Four run last season, will welcome the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) to Raleigh at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network Extra).
