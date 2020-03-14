AllWolfpack
How to Get Refunds for Tickets to Canceled ACC, NCAA Tourney Games

Brett Friedlander

If you bought tickets to this year’s cancelled ACC men’s basketball tournament, you will be refunded for all games that weren’t played.

Refund requests should be directed to the point of purchase. For purchases through secondary ticket market providers, you are advised to contact those vendors directly.

According to NC State spokesman Fred Demarest, fans who bought their tickets through the school’s official allotment should contact the Wolfpack’s ticket office at 919-865-1510 or gopack.com for options.

If you have already bought tickets for the NCAA tournament, the NCAA has issued the following statement regarding ticket refunds to all venues in which tournament games have been canceled, including Greensboro:

"If you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.

“If you've ordered tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor, you will get more information through an email.

“The refund will go back on the same card that you purchased the tickets from.Your money should be back in your account within 30 days of the cancellation.

"Customers with questions about the refund process may contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org."

