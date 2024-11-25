Unbeaten NC State Basketball Squad Remains Invisible to Voters
NC State basketball now holds the distinction of being the first defending ACC champion and reigning Final Four participant in history to begin a season 5-0 without receiving a single vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll along the way.
ALSO READ: NC State Great TJ Warren Scores His Age Yet Again
Fifty teams, including the top 25, received at least one AP Poll vote this week. And that count is 47 for the Coaches Poll.
Again, NC State isn't among them.
Of course, Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball collection is sure to demand the voters' full attention should the Wolfpack emerge victorious at this week's four-team Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. State begins that quest with a Final Four rematch against the now-No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).
Meanwhile, for the fourth time in as many weeks this go-round, the only two ranked ACC programs are NC State's Tobacco Road neighbors in Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Hubert Davis' UNC Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC). Duke checks in at No. 11, one notch above UNC.
The Pack, No. 10 in the final 2023-24 AP Top 25 Poll following its epic underdog journey to the program's first ACC title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s, hasn't seen a ranking by its name during the regular season since the 2022-23 NC State basketball squad popped up at No. 22 and No. 23 on the first two Mondays of February that year.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Season Stat Leaders Through Resilient 5-0 Start
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.