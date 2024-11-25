All Wolfpack

Unbeaten NC State Basketball Squad Remains Invisible to Voters

On Thanksgiving Day, NC State basketball has its first opportunity of the season to become impossible to ignore.

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts versus Purdue Boilermakers
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts versus Purdue Boilermakers / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
NC State basketball now holds the distinction of being the first defending ACC champion and reigning Final Four participant in history to begin a season 5-0 without receiving a single vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll along the way.

Fifty teams, including the top 25, received at least one AP Poll vote this week. And that count is 47 for the Coaches Poll.

Again, NC State isn't among them.

Of course, Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball collection is sure to demand the voters' full attention should the Wolfpack emerge victorious at this week's four-team Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. State begins that quest with a Final Four rematch against the now-No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).

Meanwhile, for the fourth time in as many weeks this go-round, the only two ranked ACC programs are NC State's Tobacco Road neighbors in Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Hubert Davis' UNC Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC). Duke checks in at No. 11, one notch above UNC.

The Pack, No. 10 in the final 2023-24 AP Top 25 Poll following its epic underdog journey to the program's first ACC title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s, hasn't seen a ranking by its name during the regular season since the 2022-23 NC State basketball squad popped up at No. 22 and No. 23 on the first two Mondays of February that year.

