NC State Basketball Great Scores His Age Yet Again
If nothing else, NC State basketball product and current Westchester Knicks forward TJ Warren appears well on his way to potentially adding G League MVP hardware to a collection that includes his 2013-14 ACC Player of the Year trophy. For now, he continues to make his case for a return to the NBA, evident again via the 31-year-old scoring his age on Sunday night.
Albeit in a 131-125 road loss to the Delaware Blue Coats, Warren reached his game-high 31 points, his third 30-burger in six appearances this season, while shooting 12-for-24 from the field, 4-for-10 beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 at the charity across his game-high 41 minutes on the floor. The North Carolina native also chipped in five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Warren, who hasn't been without an NBA contract for an entire season since getting drafted No. 14 overall following his memorable two-year NC State basketball career, is averaging 26.3 points, 7.5 boards, 3.3 dimes, and 1.3 steals for the New York Knicks' G League affiliate.
And note that he's logged at least 28 minutes in every game through Westchester's 4-2 start.
Although there's no guarantee the New York Knicks will call upon his services this season, judging by his prowess and durability against mostly younger foes in the G League thus far, chances are TJ Warren — boasting a career average of 14.3 points in 385 NBA contests — hasn't played his last game on the big stage yet.
As things stand, no NC State basketball alums are in the NBA.
