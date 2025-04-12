Veteran West Coast Guard Receives NC State Basketball Interest
In his first few weeks as the new head coach of the NC State basketball program, Will Wade has shown that attracting veteran guards will be a priority for him and his staff as they look to build their first Wolfpack roster.
That was quickly supported by commitments from Wade’s former McNeese State players in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, not to mention the Wolfpack being linked to several other backcourt options in the transfer portal.
And they reportedly added another to that list, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Friday that NC State is among the teams that have reached out to Oregon transfer Jadrian Tracey.
Tracey spent the past two seasons with the Ducks after beginning his college career at Saint Joseph’s. At Oregon, he emerged as a starter before experiencing a more up-and-down role in his senior year.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Tracey averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent beyond the arc.
In addition to the Wolfpack, Tracey has heard from Cincinnati, Florida State, George Washington, Maryland, New Mexico State, Rutgers, South Florida, UCF, USC, Utah State, and VCU.
