All Wolfpack

Veteran West Coast Guard Receives NC State Basketball Interest

NC State basketball has eyes on Oregon transfer Jadrian Tracey.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target Jadrian Tracey
NC State basketball transfer target Jadrian Tracey / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first few weeks as the new head coach of the NC State basketball program, Will Wade has shown that attracting veteran guards will be a priority for him and his staff as they look to build their first Wolfpack roster.

ALSO READ: NC State Staff Welcomes Ex-Duke Signee to Campus

That was quickly supported by commitments from Wade’s former McNeese State players in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, not to mention the Wolfpack being linked to several other backcourt options in the transfer portal.

And they reportedly added another to that list, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Friday that NC State is among the teams that have reached out to Oregon transfer Jadrian Tracey.

Tracey spent the past two seasons with the Ducks after beginning his college career at Saint Joseph’s. At Oregon, he emerged as a starter before experiencing a more up-and-down role in his senior year.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Tracey averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 34.0 percent beyond the arc.

In addition to the Wolfpack, Tracey has heard from Cincinnati, Florida State, George Washington, Maryland, New Mexico State, Rutgers, South Florida, UCF, USC, Utah State, and VCU.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball