NC State Basketball Great Dunks on Defenders Overseas
NC State basketball hero DJ Burns, who didn't hear his name at the NBA Draft despite an unforgettable finishing touch to his college career, has been with the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League for about a month. The team hasn't played its first regular season game.
Nevertheless, the 6-foot-9 heavyweight marvel has already begun to announce his presence in the league via the practically unguardable scoring magic he delivers with the ball in his hands.
A few weeks ago, Burns' new teammates witnessed his prowess in scrimmage action, leading to some entertaining reactions on the Skygunners' bench.
And on Monday night, following their 83-77 win in a exhibition match against the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters in South Korea, Burns shared a comically intimidating highlight on social media. The clip shows the 23-year-old forward catching a pass at the top of the key before powering his way to the basket for an emphatic slam, and the two defenders between him and the rim opted to fruitlessly flail their arms in his general direction rather than dare to stand directly in the giant's path:
As a two-year standout for head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack after transferring from Winthrop, Burns averaged 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.
His NC State basketball career reached legendary status in March as the beloved graduate sensation pulled off one unbelievable move after another in helping to fuel the program's first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s.
DJ Burns and the Goyang Sono Skygunners officially tip off their campaign when they travel to face the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus on Oct. 20.
