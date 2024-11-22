All Wolfpack

Wicked NC State Basketball 3-Point Defense Has High-Volume Challenge

The undefeated NC State basketball squad must be wary of a long-distance attack from William & Mary.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball, looking to improve to 5-0 this season and 55-2 in non-conference home games under Kevin Keatts' command, hosts the William & Mary Tribe (3-3, 0-0 Colonial Athletic) at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).

While William & Mary is by no means a formidable foe — early losses to Radford, Winthrop, and North Carolina Central substantiate that observation — the Tribe's 3-point frequency alone poses a potentially upset-caliber threat.

The Tribe ranks No. 8 in the country with its average of 34.2 attempts beyond the arc. And despite knocking down only 34.6 percent of those shots under first-year William & Mary head coach Brian Earl, the bunch stacks up No. 12 among NCAA squads in 3-point makes at 11.8 per outing, including 12 or more on three occasions.

As for Keatts' eighth NC State basketball collection, though, the Wolfpack hasn't allowed more than five threes in any contest thus far. Plus, the group has held its opponents to a combined 22.2 percent from downtown.

After squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe, NC State will have several days off before facing easily its toughest test to date. The Pack is set to battle the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1), offering Keatts' program an opportunity to avenge its 2024 Final Four loss.

Published
