Former NC State Basketball Standout Proves Too Talented for G League
No NC State basketball alums are in the NBA this season. But 2012-14 Wolfpack forward TJ Warren may soon change that.
The 31-year-old Warren, who came off the board No. 14 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft and remains NC State's most recent ACC Player of the Year, has averaged 14.3 points over nine seasons spanning four franchises, most recently suiting up in 11 games for the 2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves. However, despite joining the New York Knicks for training camp in October, he's not on an NBA roster this season.
Meanwhile, Warren is shining for the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.
On Thursday night, the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder from Durham, N.C., poured in a team-high 26 points in a 115-107 home win over the Delaware Blue Coats, as Westchester improved to 4-1. Warren shot 7-for-19 from the field, 3-for-9 from three, and 4-for-4 at the foul line, adding nine rebounds and five assists across his 37 minutes as a starter.
He's been on the floor for all five of Westchester's outings, averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
"Warren had support among some Knicks coaches and front office members to make the regular-season roster," NBA insider Ian Begley explained after New York waived him ahead of its season opener. "He'll likely be in the mix to rejoin the club during the season."
