Memories of March For NC State Men's Basketball: 2024
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RALEIGH — With Selection Sunday here, the waiting game for a spot in the 2026 NCAA Tournament has reached its peak for NC State, one of the more historic programs in the sport, well-known for creating chaos over the years. While it will be Will Wade's first trip to the Big Dance, he'll follow the footsteps of many before him.
The first trip down memory lane for NC State fans still feels recent, because it is. The Wolfpack's miraculous Final Four run in 2024 was one of the more remarkable occurrences in recent history for college basketball. It started with the Wolfpack winning five games in five days at the ACC Tournament, securing a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The run wasn't over there.
The Main Characters
Head Coach: Kevin Keatts
Key Players: Michael O'Connell, DJ Horne, Casey Morsell, Mohamed Diarra, DJ Burns, Ben Middlebrooks
Record Before the Tournament 22-14 (Finished regular season with 17 wins)
Most fans jump to DJ Burns as the most memorable part of the Wolfpack's remarkable run, as the jumbo center captivated fans across the country with his spin moves, confidence and incredible passing. However, Kevin Keatts' group got it done in a variety of different ways, with guards DJ Horne and Michael O'Connell playing pivotal roles in the team's run as well.
The Run Through the Big Dance
After the miraculous ACC Tournament victory, the Wolfpack entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, set to face six-seed Texas Tech in the Round of 64 in Pittsburgh. Despite being the underdog, NC State controlled the game well, outplaying a future member of the program in Darrion Williams. Junior forward Ben Middlebrooks led the way with 21 points for the Pack, helping his team win the game 80-67.
Because of some drama on the bracket, the Wolfpack's next game came against 14-seed Oakland, which knocked off three-seed Kentucky behind a remarkable performance from March darling Jack Gohlke. The Golden Grizzlies battled NC State all the way into overtime, but the Wolfpack ultimately prevailed behind 24 points from Burns, winning 79-73 to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 in Dallas.
The Wolfpack's Cinderella story wasn't done after just two rounds. The magic continued in Dallas when the Pack upset two-seed Marquette 67-58, getting 19 points from Horne, but it was Mohamed Diarra chipping in with 11 points and 15 rebounds and making the difference. That set up a massive Tobacco Road Rivalry matchup in the Elite Eight, as four-seed Duke awaited the Wolfpack.
Burns dominated in the Elite Eight, ultimately earning Most Outstanding Player for the South region in the bracket. The Wolfpack imposed its will physically on the Blue Devils, with Burns scoring 29 points in the 76-64 victory. For the first time since 1983, NC State was headed back to the Final Four for a chance at a national championship.
The magical run came to an end in Glendale, Ariz., at the hands of Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. Still, the 2023-24 Wolfpack will forever be remembered by fans of the program in Raleigh. The only remaining member of that team on the 2025-26 roster is Jordan Snell, a former walk-on and fan favorite player.
Wade and this version of the Pack will try to summon some of that same magic in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker