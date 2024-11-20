Ex-NC State Basketball Starter Averaging Career Highs at ECU
Cam Hayes drew at least a dozen starting nods in each of his first four collegiate campaigns, including his two NC State basketball seasons, one year at LSU, and 2023-24 ECU Pirates debut. Even so, the former four-star recruit out of Greensboro Day School (N.C.) has never averaged double-digit points.
This go-round, though, the 22-year-old Hayes has yet to finish a game with less than 10 points across ECU's 4-0 start. Granted, it's also true that the 2024-25 full-time starter has scored no more than 11 in any contest thus far.
In other words, while Hayes has been far from prolific, there's no denying the fact that the 6-foot-3, 190-pound is proving to be a reliable scorer for the Pirates.
Plus, Hayes is averaging a career-high 4.8 assists. And he's shooting a career-best 48.3 percent from the field, marking a considerable jump from his 35.5 field goal percentage while averaging 7.3 points between his NC State basketball freshman and sophomore campaigns. That's not to mention his 100.0 percent at the charity stripe on 2.3 attempts per game this season.
He and the ECU Pirates, fresh off a 78-77 double-overtime home win over the George Mason Patriots on Saturday, are now preparing to compete at the Boardwalk Battle in Daytona Beach, Fla., beginning with their bout against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (BallerTV).
