All Wolfpack

Will Wade Effect: NC State Basketball Snags Another Transfer

The new NC State basketball head coach has experience constructing a formidable roster almost from scratch.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, or McNeese State, Will Wade has consistently shown the ability to reel in talent right away before making a big splash. Now, just a few weeks into his tenure at the helm of the NC State basketball program, the 42-year-old looks well on his way to putting together a dangerous Wolfpack bunch in Raleigh.

ALSO READ: NC State Staff Makes Run at Mid-Major Forward

On Sunday morning, Wade and his crew added to their recruiting successes by securing a commitment from a proven high-major guard in Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman.

The junior guard, who pledged allegiance to the Wolfpack after checking out the campus on an official visit this weekend, will arrive in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Holloman drew a starting nod in roughly half the contests he played for a Spartans squad that won 30 games. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 37.3 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three, and 85.1 percent at the foul line.

Thus far, Will Wade and the NC State basketball recruiting team have landed a five-star senior prep in Matthew Able, two of Wade's former McNeese State players in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, and Tre Holloman.

An impressive start, indeed.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball