Will Wade Effect: NC State Basketball Snags Another Transfer
Whether at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, or McNeese State, Will Wade has consistently shown the ability to reel in talent right away before making a big splash. Now, just a few weeks into his tenure at the helm of the NC State basketball program, the 42-year-old looks well on his way to putting together a dangerous Wolfpack bunch in Raleigh.
On Sunday morning, Wade and his crew added to their recruiting successes by securing a commitment from a proven high-major guard in Michigan State transfer Tre Holloman.
The junior guard, who pledged allegiance to the Wolfpack after checking out the campus on an official visit this weekend, will arrive in Raleigh with one year of eligibility remaining.
This past season, Holloman drew a starting nod in roughly half the contests he played for a Spartans squad that won 30 games. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 37.3 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three, and 85.1 percent at the foul line.
Thus far, Will Wade and the NC State basketball recruiting team have landed a five-star senior prep in Matthew Able, two of Wade's former McNeese State players in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, and Tre Holloman.
An impressive start, indeed.
