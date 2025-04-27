Will Wade Keeps Cooking With NC State Basketball Roster Construction
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew recently added a sixth piece to their transfer haul in the form of 2025 Final Four participant Terrance Arceneaux.
Following three years at Houston and just over two weeks after entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound Arceneaux confirmed his pledge to Will Wade & Co. on Friday. He joins former Florida State power forward Jerry Deng, Butler power forward Colt Langdon, Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman, and two of Wade's McNeese State guards in Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland.
Appearing in all 40 games for a 35-5 Houston squad last season, Terrance Arceneaux averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per contest, shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from three, and 72.9 percent at the foul line. The Texas native is a four-star portal prospect, currently stacking up at No. 134 in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
In addition to the half dozen transfer additions, the Wolfpack is set to welcome a pair of top-shelf four-stars from the 2025 recruiting trail in Christ School (N.C.) power forward Zymicah Wilkins and Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) shooting guard Matt Able.
The NC State basketball social media team brought attention to Will Wade's undeniable prowess when it comes to rapid roster construction by posting the following photoshopped graphic of a "He's Cooking" Google search yielding links to info about its 42-year-old leader:
Yes, in just over a month on the job and despite seeing only one NC State basketball talent return from the program's 2024-25 roster, Will Wade and his cohorts have already put together what would be a promising nine-man rotation in itself, including second-year Wolfpack guard and former four-star prep Paul McNeil Jr.
And they're in the mix for several more.
