Wolfpack Women Hold Steady at No. 9

The NC State women's basketball team dropped its first game of the season last week at rival North Carolina.

But at least the Wolfpack didn't drop in the national polls.

After bouncing back Sunday with a 90-56 thumping of Notre Dame in South Bend, coach Wes Moore's 16-1 team remained at No. 9 in the rankings for the sixth consecutive week.

State saw its 15-game winning streak to start the season snapped in Chapel Hill on Thursday when it failed to hold onto a 13-point second half lead against the Tar Heels.

The loss clearly served as motivation for a quick recovery, as sophomore center Elissa Cunane and her teammates handed Notre Dame its most lopsided defeat since it joined the ACC in 2013-14.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the onslaught by hitting for 22 points and 10 rebounds as State shot 56.7 percent from the floor as a team.

“It was important that we bounced back from the loss,” Moore said after leading the Wolfpack past a team that has played in the past two national championship game.

“NC State is a great team,” Irish coach Muffet McGraw said. “They have all the weapons you need. They can go inside, they shoot the ball well. That’s why they’re ranked in the top 10.”

South Carolina moved up to No. 1 in this week's poll, followed by defending national champion Baylor, Stanford and UConn. ACC rival Louisville is ranked fifth, with two first place votes.