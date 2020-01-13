WolfpackMaven
Wolfpack Women Hold Steady at No. 9

Brett Friedlander

The NC State women's basketball team dropped its first game of the season last week at rival North Carolina.

But at least the Wolfpack didn't drop in the national polls.

After bouncing back Sunday with a 90-56 thumping of Notre Dame in South Bend, coach Wes Moore's 16-1 team remained at No. 9 in the rankings for the sixth consecutive week.

State saw its 15-game winning streak to start the season snapped in Chapel Hill on Thursday when it failed to hold onto a 13-point second half lead against the Tar Heels. 

The loss clearly served as motivation for a quick recovery, as sophomore center Elissa Cunane and her teammates handed Notre Dame its most lopsided defeat since it joined the ACC in 2013-14.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the onslaught by hitting for 22 points and 10 rebounds as State shot 56.7 percent from the floor as a team.

“It was important that we bounced back from the loss,” Moore said after leading the Wolfpack past a team that has played in the past two national championship game.

“NC State is a great team,” Irish coach Muffet McGraw said. “They have all the weapons you need. They can go inside, they shoot the ball well. That’s why they’re ranked in the top 10.”

South Carolina moved up to No. 1 in this week's poll, followed by defending national champion Baylor, Stanford and UConn. ACC rival Louisville is ranked fifth, with two first place votes.

Keatts: Slow ACC Start Not a 'Lost Opportunity'

The Wolfpack has had its entire lineup intact for only one of its first conference games this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Stars Have Super Bowl Hopes Dashed

Only one State alumnus, 49ers cornerback Donate Johnson, is on the active roster of a team still in the NFL playoff hunt. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Beyond The Boxscore: It All Comes Back to Bryce

Factors that contributed to the Wolfpack's loss that might not have stood out in the boxscore. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Brett Friedlander

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'They Were Playing Well And We Didn't Make Shots'

Here's what the NC State coach said after Saturday's 72-58 loss at Virginia Tech, Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Alumnus Bill Cowher Elected to NFL Hall of Fame

The former Wolfpack linebacker was told of his selection Saturday on live television. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Brett Friedlander

The Bryce Still Isn't Right For State

Redshirt senior C.J. Bryce went through pregame warmups Saturday at Virginia Tech, but still isn't ready to return to the court after suffering a concussion. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inconsistent Wolfpack Falls on the Road Again

Fast start doesn't last as cold-shooting State is beaten 72-58 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander