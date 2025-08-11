Belichick’s Bold UNC Overhaul Could Shift Wolfpack Rivalry Balance

BREAKING: Florida transfer DL D’antre Robinson has Committed to North Carolina, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 305 DL totaled 16 Tackles, 1 Sack, and 1 FR last season as a True Freshman



3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/LsQMoGGUhM