Belichick’s Bold UNC Overhaul Could Shift Wolfpack Rivalry Balance
North Carolina sent the football world into a frenzy by hiring future NFL Hall of Famer Bill Belichick as its head coach. It seems like a no-brainer, but college is different from the NFL. We've seen coaches like college football legend Nick Saban have more success within the college game compared to the NFL.
Fast-forward to now, and in just weeks, Belichick will make his coaching debut for the in-state rival of the Wolfpack. No one knows if the hiring will be successful or if he can even make the Tar Heels a football school, as they're known to many as a dominant basketball program.
Recruiting can explain a lot, and Belichick is selling kids on his program's identity.
He's running it like an NFL team.
Transfer Portal
41.
The Tar Heels have 41 incoming transfers for the 2025 season – the Belichick influence has already started.
41 transfers are tied for the third most incoming transfers among FBS schools. West Virginia and Purdue are the only two schools with more, as both have a new head coach as well.
Belichick has gotten serious talent in the building; seven transfers are four-stars. The entire defense will likely be new faces as players like former Florida Gator D'Antre Robinson and former Penn State Nittany Lion Smith Vilbert are now Tar Heels.
The portal may be an advantage to coaches like Belichick, who are used to the free agency aspect of the NFL. It's essentially how the transfer portal is working in the college game. Kids can still stay at their respective schools if they want, but many will take it if someone comes in with the highest bid.
Money isn't the only driving factor. Belichick has said he's running the program like a professional program.
Training, eating and game planning will resemble the likes of an NFL team. If the NFL is the end goal, someone like Belichick would be a decent coach to accomplish that goal.
Recruiting
One of the biggest questions for Belichick going into a college-type role is how he would handle the recruiting game. Well, by looking at 2026, he is handling it fine.
The Tar Heels have the 18th overall ranked class for 2026 according to 247Sports. They've flipped certain recruits like three-star tight end Carson Sneed, who committed to an SEC school in Tennessee.
Last week, Sneed decided to join Belichick rather than his in-state school in Tennessee. The Belichick effect is real.
It's not just the SEC he's stealing talent from, the reigning champs as well. Four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon was committed to Ohio State. Weatherspoon is from Avon, Ohio, two hours from the Buckeyes' campus.
The Tar Heels were able to flip his recruitment over in July of this year. He's the No. 10 recruit in Ohio, and the professional aspect of North Carolina most likely came into play.
What does it mean for NC State?
The rise of North Carolina in the transfer portal and recruitment scene certainly is daunting for Wolfpack fans. The Wolfpack has won the past four matchups in football, but trails the all-time series 40-68-6, and with the recent boom in Chapel Hill, the skies may be grim for the Wolfpack.
Athletics director Boo Corrigan has echoed that the NC State athletics department is all-in for their NIL spending and making sure their coaches have what they need to field competitive rosters to be able to compete at a national stage.
Meanwhile, in football terms, the Tar Heels have been a hot ticket in the recruiting scene. No one knows how the Belichick era will play out between the lines; everyone must wait and see.
