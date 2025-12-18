NC State's Star Running Back Opts for Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — Just a day before NC State is set to face Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl, redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, while also exploring potential opportunities in the NFL in 2026.

Smothers' agent revealed the news to On3 and CBS Sports early Monday afternoon, just about 24 hours from when the Wolfpack will take the field against the Tigers. While an exit from Smothers was likely, his decision to enter the portal comes as something of a surprise.

The impact of a Smothers exit

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands off the football to running back Hollywood Smothers (3) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After coming on late in his redshirt freshman season with the Wolfpack, Smothers thrived in his second season in Raleigh. He quickly established himself as a significant safety valve for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, as the young signal caller still found himself learning the intricacies of being a leader on and off the field. Having spent a year with Oklahoma, Smothers knew what it took to be an elite running back; he just never had the opportunity.

The redshirt sophomore exploded early in the year, putting together signature performances against Virginia and Wake Forest when he rushed for a combined 304 yards and two touchdowns in those two games. Smothers finished the season with 939 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. He fell 61 yards short of becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Gallaspy in 2018.

Smothers missed one game, sitting out for the Wolfpack's monumental win over then eighth-ranked Georgia Tech. He watched redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott run for nearly 200 yards as the Pack's ground game overwhelmed the Georgia Tech defense. Still, the offense was different with Smothers on the field and he will be sorely missed.

While the transfer portal could present Smothers with ample opportunities to take his talents elsewhere in the world of college football, it's likely an exploratory measure before the running back opts for a potential trip to the NFL Draft Combine following the conclusion of the season.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, one more season could help Smothers rise even higher on draft boards, especially given the schools that will likely look to enlist his services in the transfer portal. The Charlotte native had offers from numerous power conference schools out of high school, including Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Louisville, Michigan and Tennessee.

Smothers will likely have his pick of some of the same schools when the portal officially opens in January.

