Bold Takeaways From NC State's Week 3 Win
NC State became the first 3-0 ACC team after Thursday's 34-24 win over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack went on the road and dominated the second half against the Demon Deacons, holding their offense scoreless after the half.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey put up another impressive line, throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He completed over 70% of his passes for the third straight week. Running back Hollywood Smothers also posted a career-high 164 yards in the Wolfpack's win.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke after the win. Here is a partial transcript of his press conference:
On the effort of the defense throughout the game
- Doeren: "Defensively, two halves. I mean, what a great second half. Held them to like 30 yards and we stopped them every time they were on the field. Second-half shutout. Two great interceptions and I loved Isaiah Shirley's play. Such a key play, key moment in the game."
On the team's ability to come back from down double digits
- Doeren: "There's a lot that goes into that. It's the whole offseason. It's how hard these guys work, how much chaos we put them in. We tested them. I told them when they got back, it's going to be the hardest thing they've been through and it's going to make them the closest team they can be if they fight through it all. And they did."
- "... We knew we needed to come together and that was the thing last year's team didn't do. So, that was a major part of what I wanted during the offseason was to create that chemistry. Winning helps."
On winning on the road against Wake Forest
- Doeren: "Look, man, I love winning. To quote Bull Durham, 'It's like better than losing.' It's a great feeling. It's what we do this for. You don't go out there to lose games. It's all about winning ... And so our goal is to be undefeated. Every week, it's one game at a time."
