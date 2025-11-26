Breaking Down NC State's Win Over Boise State in Maui
Despite only having 24 hours to fix some of the main issues from the loss to Seton Hall, No. 23 NC State dug deep and bounced back with a victory over Boise State in the consolation bracket of the Southwest Maui Invitational.
The Wolfpack came out with more urgency and handled the Broncos 81-70 in the Lahaina Civic Center, earning a place in the fifth place game of the event. The win salvaged the trip for the Pack, ensuring a chance at what will likely be an SEC opponent in Texas.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get a full breakdown of the win from host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett.
NC State head coach Will Wade was upset with his group's defense in the loss to Seton Hall. The Wolfpack tallied 13 steals and seven blocks in the win over the Broncos, turning things around on that end. Wade spoke to the media about his group's performance after the victory.
Opening statement after the victory
- "I think we played better, tougher defense in the first half was really good. We were more physical. But not as good as we need to be, but we were better than we were. Give our guys credit, we were able to turn it around pretty quick against a really good Boise team. It was a good win. We needed it."
On Terrance Arceneaux's massive performance off the bench
- "It's about time. We had a spirited conversation last night, me and him, and I told him, I'm tired of waiting around. You can either do it, or your ass needs to sit, and we'll just say your Achilles is hurt and we'll move on. But everything has been cleared. It's time to play. I knew he was capable. That's why we signed him. He's a good player."
- "But he's got to play, and he did a good job today, and now we've got to do it consistently because we've got to turn it around and do it again tomorrow. We've got some work to do on that, and hopefully we can get him to flip it around and have a little bit of consistency to him."
On the improved defensive effort from the Wolfpack
- "It was better. We fouled too much at the end, but Boise is always one of the 25 best teams in the country at drawing fouls. When (Javan) Buchanan gets the ball, there's nothing you can do to stop from fouling him. Southern Cal had their best defender on him last night, yesterday, and they fouled him.... But I thought we were more active. I thought our guards were more active."
- "We weren't getting blown by as much. We did more in the second half. But we told on ourselves. We've been able to do that in spurts. But having Terrance helps. He covers up some mistakes. He blocked that corner three. He covers up some mistakes and helps us there. But we've still got to be better than we were today. This was just a step in the right direction. This is nowhere near where we need to be."
