Brooks and Pierre Show Fight For Wolfpack on the Road

DURHAM, N.C. — As the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils imposed their will both offensively and defensively in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, two members of NC State fought hard to keep their team in the fight. It was the junior tandem of Zoe Brooks and Khamil Pierre who rose to the occasion on a night where their team desperately needed them, but it wasn't enough.

Without Pierre's production in the first half and Brooks' surge in the third quarter, any hope of a Wolfpack comeback would've been dead and buried within minutes of taking the court against the Blue Devils. At times, Pierre looked out of steam and outworked inside, but she kept attacking, showing spirit in the face of adversity.

Pierre stays in the fight

AND 1 KP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OvVl86jJlO — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 20, 2026

The Blue Devils punched NC State in its proverbial mouth out of the gate, quickly establishing a cushion to hide behind with their incredibly stout defense. However, Pierre didn't allow her team to go away, attacking the teeth of Duke's defense and strong frontcourt. When the buzzer sounded at halftime, Pierre accounted for 14 of NC State's first 26 points.

The Vanderbilt transfer finished the night as the Wolfpack's leading scoring, something she's become accustomed to over the course of her first season with the program. She tallied 24 points, but did not do her usual strong work in the rebounding department. Duke's frontcourt overwhelmed the entire Wolfpack team on the glass. Pierre pulled down just five rebounds in the game.

8th 20-piece of the year for @KhamilPierre 🔥



She has 21 points entering the 4th! pic.twitter.com/lFg91JrKbp — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 20, 2026

Following the loss, NC State coach Wes Moore was asked about Pierre's effort level, as there were apparently questions about whether she "had more to give" in this game. Moore rebuked that notion quickly.

"Khamil played quite a few minutes tonight, so that probably affected her some," Moore said. "I do think for the first two or three quarters, she was the one that was getting in there, working hard to get a post up and get the ball. That probably did wear her down some."

Brooks battles after slow start

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State player Zoe Brooks reacts to a question from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The first half was not Brooks' best. She would probably be the first to tell you that, as she started 0-for-3 from the field and turned the ball over twice. The heavy pressure of the Duke defense curbed her aggression early, turning her into more of an observer offensively than the dictative scorer she's been throughout the 2025-26 season. That all changed in the third quarter.

The junior guard got things going at a key point in the game, contributing heavily to a 16-2 run that cut Duke's lead to as few as six points in the third period. She scored 13 of her 21 points in that third quarter, finally awakening offensively. Brooks joined Pierre as the only other member of the Wolfpack to score more than six points.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE