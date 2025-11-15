By the Numbers: The History of NC State vs. Miami
RALEIGH — While NC State and Miami have shared a conference affiliation for the last two decades, the two programs haven't faced one another frequently. The Hurricanes enter the matchup ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and are seeking to make their first appearance in the CFP since it began.
The Wolfpack has a chance to majorly disrupt the ACC's hopes of making the postseason with another win. It would be the program's second-straight win over a ranked opponent.
Since taking over the Wolfpack program back in 2013, Dave Doeren hasn't had much success against the Hurricanes, going 1-3 in his four games dating back to 2016. As for the all-time record, NC State is 6-11-1 in a series that dates back to 1939.
The Doeren Era
It's been a combination of closely contested matchups and blowouts in the four matchups between Miami and NC State while Doeren has been at the helm. The Wolfpack dropped a home game by two touchdowns back in 2016 before avoiding the Hurricanes for several seasons.
Doeren has gone up against all three of the recent head coaches to lead Miami, facing Mark Richt in the 2016 loss, Manny Diaz in the two losses in 2020 and 2021 and finally, Mario Cristobal in his lone win over the Hurricanes back in 2023. NC State beat Miami 20-6 at Carter-Finley Stadium to give the Wolfpack its first win over the program from South Florida since 2008.
Narrow Margins
When these two programs get together, it typically ends up being a tight game. In the last six matchups, the average margin of victory has been 7.4 points, with three of those games being decided inside of three points.
In the Wolfpack's last trip to Miami Gardens back in 2021, the Hurricanes outlasted NC State 31-30 and handed Doeren's No. 18 team its first ACC loss of the season. A touchdown in the final six minutes gave the Hurricanes a four-point lead that NC State wasn't able to recover from despite a 300-plus yard passing performance from Devin Leary at quarterback.
NC State played well in close games early in the season, as did the Hurricanes. Both hung on for tight wins against strong opponents, as the Hurricanes knocked off Notre Dame in their season opener, while the Wolfpack intercepted Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris in the second week to hand the Cavaliers one of their two losses.
Florida Ties
While much has been made of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey returning to his hometown for the matchup, he isn't the only member of the Wolfpack with roots in the Sunshine State. 14 different members of NC State's roster went to high school in Florida, including several players like freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann, who are also from the Miami area.
It could be many of that group's lone opportunity to play at Hard Rock Stadium, depending on how the ACC schedule works out in the coming seasons. They will want to make it count and get Doeren his second win over the Hurricanes.
