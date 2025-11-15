All Wolfpack

By the Numbers: The History of NC State vs. Miami

The Wolfpack faces another ranked opponent, as the Hurricanes enter this ACC matchup ranked No. 15 in the College Football Playoff.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws a pass as he is pressured by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Davin Vann (1) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — While NC State and Miami have shared a conference affiliation for the last two decades, the two programs haven't faced one another frequently. The Hurricanes enter the matchup ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and are seeking to make their first appearance in the CFP since it began.

The Wolfpack has a chance to majorly disrupt the ACC's hopes of making the postseason with another win. It would be the program's second-straight win over a ranked opponent.

Dave Doere
Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren encourages his team as they warm up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Since taking over the Wolfpack program back in 2013, Dave Doeren hasn't had much success against the Hurricanes, going 1-3 in his four games dating back to 2016. As for the all-time record, NC State is 6-11-1 in a series that dates back to 1939.

The Doeren Era

Dave Doere
Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

It's been a combination of closely contested matchups and blowouts in the four matchups between Miami and NC State while Doeren has been at the helm. The Wolfpack dropped a home game by two touchdowns back in 2016 before avoiding the Hurricanes for several seasons.

Doeren has gone up against all three of the recent head coaches to lead Miami, facing Mark Richt in the 2016 loss, Manny Diaz in the two losses in 2020 and 2021 and finally, Mario Cristobal in his lone win over the Hurricanes back in 2023. NC State beat Miami 20-6 at Carter-Finley Stadium to give the Wolfpack its first win over the program from South Florida since 2008.

Narrow Margins

Mario Cristoba
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the game against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When these two programs get together, it typically ends up being a tight game. In the last six matchups, the average margin of victory has been 7.4 points, with three of those games being decided inside of three points.

In the Wolfpack's last trip to Miami Gardens back in 2021, the Hurricanes outlasted NC State 31-30 and handed Doeren's No. 18 team its first ACC loss of the season. A touchdown in the final six minutes gave the Hurricanes a four-point lead that NC State wasn't able to recover from despite a 300-plus yard passing performance from Devin Leary at quarterback.

Dave Doere
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State played well in close games early in the season, as did the Hurricanes. Both hung on for tight wins against strong opponents, as the Hurricanes knocked off Notre Dame in their season opener, while the Wolfpack intercepted Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris in the second week to hand the Cavaliers one of their two losses.

Florida Ties

CJ Baile
Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While much has been made of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey returning to his hometown for the matchup, he isn't the only member of the Wolfpack with roots in the Sunshine State. 14 different members of NC State's roster went to high school in Florida, including several players like freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann, who are also from the Miami area.

It could be many of that group's lone opportunity to play at Hard Rock Stadium, depending on how the ACC schedule works out in the coming seasons. They will want to make it count and get Doeren his second win over the Hurricanes.

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.