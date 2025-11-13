CJ Bailey’s Homecoming: NC State QB Set to Face Miami
RALEIGH — Many players would feel some pressure or elevate a homecoming game more than a usual Saturday. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey plans to do no such thing when NC State travels to his hometown of Miami to face the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes.
After leading the Wolfpack to an upset over a Georgia Tech team ranked in the top-10 at the time, Bailey expressed his desire to go down to South Florida after the bye week and get a win.
"That's one that I really want. I need everybody. I need to come to play as well as I did today and I need those guys to have my back," the sophomore said after beating Georgia Tech. "I already know they're going to do that, so we're going to pull through for these last three games."
No Love Lost... For Now
Bailey, born in 2006, grew up in the backyard of Miami football, just north of Coral Gables in Hollywood, Florida. While he missed the heyday of Hurricane football by a few years, it was still the program geographically closest to him. However, Miami was late in offering Bailey in the recruiting process and he ultimately landed with Dave Doeren in Raleigh.
"I’ve been playing good, if that’s not enough to prove to them, just winning overall would put a good stamp on the game," Bailey said. "It’s not going to do anything to me and them, personally, if you know what I mean?”
As for Miami's perspective, head coach Mario Cristobal didn't have much to add. Bailey flew under their radar, despite lighting up the state at Chaminade-Madonna School in Hollywood alongside future Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Hurricane wideout Joshisa Trader. During his time there, Bailey racked up over 9,000 passing yards and 116 touchdowns.
"We know him. Certainly a local product that has developed into a great player. Can do it with his arm, extremely accurate. Can do it with his feet," Cristobal said of Bailey.
Keeping Focus
While he couldn't contain his excitement following the Georgia Tech win, the 19-year-old kept a more even-keeled tone when discussing the matchup after Wednesday's practice. He believes his confidence in himself, as well as his ability to play each game the same, should benefit the Wolfpack.
"When we had Georgia Tech, I prepared the same way as every week, even though they were a top-ranked team," Bailey said. "As long as I do that, we're going to have a good day."
As for the support Bailey is getting, it starts in Raleigh with the Wolfpack coaching staff. Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper know what the game means to Bailey, but they also want to ensure he does what he says he's trying to and maintains that cool mindset.
"I get it when you're from somewhere and you want to play well there, and there's some personal sauce on that, but he's a mature kid," Doeren said. "He's going to understand that the preparation and the practice habits, his eye discipline, understanding what Coach Roper wants him to do, that's what's going to make him feel good at the end of that game... And we got to take the personal stuff out of it."
Bailey and several other Wolfpack contributors will have local support as well. When asked how many people he expected to be in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, the sophomore said he hoped to get between 15 and 20 tickets for his family and friends. While love from the bleachers is appreciated, it can also be a distraction. Bailey has a solution.
"Sometimes, you've got to say no. Put my phone on (do not disturb) and just after the game, that's when I'll talk to everybody," he said. "That's how you limit the distractions. Just ignore them."
Replicating Dominance
Last time NC State's captain took the field, he played his best game wearing a helmet with the slobbering wolf logo on it. He completed 24 of his 32 passes for 340 yards and touchdowns and added another score on the ground. If NC State really wants to shake things up in the ACC, a top-notch performance from Bailey will be what it takes.
The Wolfpack's Saturday tilt against the Hurricanes is set to kick off at 3:30 P.M. EST.
