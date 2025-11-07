Caden Fordham Reflects on NC State’s Upset Win, What’s Next
RALEIGH — NC State's defense made the stops when it needed to in the upset win over a ranked Georgia Tech team. With several players out of the lineup, everyone chipped in.
Linebacker and defensive captain Caden Fordham capped things off by intercepting Yellow Jacket quarterback Haynes King in the end zone to finish off the 48-36 upset. It was his first collegiate interception after several seasons with the Wolfpack.
Fordham spoke to the media during NC State's bye week about the win and upcoming matchups against programs from his home state of Florida in the coming weeks for the Wolfpack.
Watch Fordham's Availability
Notable Quotes from Fordham
On how much the win improved morale and changed the mood in the facility
- "Obviously, it helps, especially when we were struggling a little bit. Getting a big win like that changes the mojo, but these guys are on our team, we all love each other so much. We're bought into this program and working for these coaches."
- "We always know at the end of the day we're going to give it our all no matter what and that's not going to change, no matter if we're winning or losing. We're going to keep playing the same way."
On his final three games as a member of the program being against Miami, Florida State and North Carolina
- "It's definitely cool and means a good bit going back home and playing those teams. I obviously always want to beat those teams, being from down there (Florida) and then coming up here and playing ball."
- "It's definitely a big-time game for me personally, going back home and playing a team from there. I'd love to win that like every other game."
On playing with nose tackle Brandon Cleveland and their chemistry
- "I love playing behind him as well. He's a heck of a player. He takes up a lot of gaps and O-linemen as well. We'll make calls to each other sometimes and I kind of just know how he plays and he knows how I play, whether I'm going to run downhill and fill a gap or scrape over the top, so it's cool playing behind him and we have that chemistry."
