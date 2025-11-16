Caden Fordham's Thoughts on NC State's Rough Loss to Miami
NC State's defense entered the matchup against No. 15 Miami without some key players, but that wasn't anything new for the group. What was new for the Wolfpack defense was being on the field for over 36 minutes in the ugly 41-7 loss to the Hurricanes, as the offense sputtered worse than it had all season.
The group only allowed 34 points, actually an improvement from the 48-36 win over Georgia Tech before the bye week. One of the Miami touchdowns came courtesy of a CJ Bailey interception returned for a touchdown by Hurricane safety Jakobe Thomas. The offense let the defense down, plain and simple.
One of the Wolfpack's key players who was able to suit up was linebacker Caden Fordham. He entered the matchup as the leading tackler in the ACC and continued to battle, despite the lopsided score. He recovered a fumble in the first half after Devon Marshall punched the ball out from Miami running back CharMar Brown. The veteran linebacker finished with 11 total tackles.
Fordham spoke to members of the media following the disappointing loss to the Hurricanes, trying to break down what went wrong for the Wolfpack on both sides of the football.
Fordham's Quotes of Note
On the defense being on the field a lot during the first half
- "No, at the end of the day, it's our job to stand up and play defense. It's what we're put out there to do. We don't expect to just give people points, so it's on us. We've got to be better. We've got to hold them. No matter what happens, if we're on the field, we're expected to give up no points."
- "Credit to them. They're a good team, but anytime we're out on the field, we're expected to give up no points, so that's on us."
On Miami's offensive playmakers being able to shred the Wolfpack defense and whether the result came as a surprise or not
- "They're good players. They've got good players who are going to make plays sometimes too. They're a good team, but at the end of the day, they've got what they've got and we've got what we've got so we've got to go play ball and we don't expect anything less than to go beat any team that we play."
- "Obviously, I want to go out and I want to win every game. I want every game to be a competition. We went out there and didn't get the result we wanted, but every game I go out and play, I expect to win and dominate and make it a competitve game."
On whether any aspects of Miami's offense surprised the Wolfpack
- "No. Everything they did, we practiced. The coaches prepared us well, so it's on us to go execute."
