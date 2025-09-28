Fordham Responds to Tough NC State Loss With Determination
RALEIGH — NC State failed to win at home for the first time in the 2025 season, falling to a downtrodden Virginia Tech team in a 23-21 battle at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night.
Throughout much of the game, the Wolfpack defense contained the Virginia Tech passing attack. However, the Hokies excelled on the ground, dominating NC State's defense as it played without its leader. The Wolfpack's defensive coordinator, DJ Eliot, was away from the team Saturday after the death of his daughter to cancer. The tragedy created both pain and urgency for the NC State defense, as the group wanted to honor its coach with a win.
Captain and linebacker Caden Fordham took the loss particularly hard, given his close relationship with Eliot and his fierce competitive spirit. The linebacker spoke to the media in the immediate aftermath of the game, discussing what went wrong and where the Wolfpack will go in the coming weeks.
Below is a transcript of Fordham's press conference:
On the team's tackling problems coming up again in the loss to Virginia Tech
- Fordham: "It's simple at the end of the day, you've got to get the man on the ground. We've got to wrap up. We're in the right positions sometimes, but we're not finishing the plays. It starts with me. Everyone on our defense, but me included, first, we've got to make plays and wrap up at the end of the day. If we do that, they don't get some of those plays."
On his emotions following the loss
- Fordham: "Obviously, it's not fun. You never want to lose a game, but we have no choice but to bounce back. We've still got a lot of ball left to play. As leaders, we've got to step up and really let this team know that we've got a lot of ball left and we're going to fight every day and make it right.
On why he was so upset after this loss specifically
- Fordham: "Just a lot going on with our defense right now. Coach Eliot and his daughter, so it just meant a lot to me, this game. They all do, but I don't know, it sucks losing and every time it hurts. It's never easy."
