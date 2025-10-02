Campbell Offensive Players NC State Must Watch Out For
RALEIGH — NC State is set to face the Campbell Fighting Camels for Saturday's Week 6 matchup, once again in front of the home fans at Carter-Finley Stadium. With frustration from the fan base and the team rising, the Wolfpack will look to bounce back against the FCS opponent in a major way.
However, Campbell poses some threats to a diminished NC State defensive unit. The Wolfpack is dealing with a plethora of injured contributors on that side of the ball, making things more challenging as the season moves on.
While the Camels struggled to score against their one FBS opponent, East Carolina, the roster includes some talented offensive playmakers. Doeren and his staff will be on the lookout for a handful of Camel stars who could make things more interesting than many are predicting.
Kamden Sixkiller
During his Monday press conference, Doeren said Campbell utilizes a pair of quarterbacks. One of those options is the true passing option. Sixkiller transferred in from McNeese State and has shown some talent throughout Campbell's 1-4 start.
After limited action at McNeese, Sixkiller started the first five games for the Camels. He's thrown for 1,098 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, but has a completion percentage below 60. He's proven to be a threat on the ground when he needs to be, rushing for 112 yards on 40 carries and scoring twice.
The Wolfpack struggled to deal with two quarterbacks who can thrive in off-balance throwing situations in Darian Mensah and Kyron Drones. The defense will need to keep Sixkiller contained to avoid a scare.
The sophomore quarterback struggled in the Camels' last game, completing less than 50% of his passes for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception. If the Wolfpack defensive line can apply pressure against this FCS offensive line, it could be another long outing for the young quarterback.
Mike Chandler II
The other half of the Campbell quarterback duo, Chandler, has seen it all as a college football player. Now in his sixth year as a collegiate signal caller, Chandler brings significant athleticism to the position, although he doesn't provide much threat as a passer. The senior attempted just 11 passes for Campbell through the first five games, but his legs are the true threat.
- "Offensively, they've got a two-quarterback system. A drop-back kid (Kamden Sixkiller) and an athlete that played quarterback for them some last year, who plays receiver now, Mike Chandler," Doeren said. "There'll be a lot of times where both guys are in the game."
Chandler has 88 passing yards and a passing touchdown, 60 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns and 16 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. He is one of the more versatile and unique players the Wolfpack will face all season in terms of his role. However, ECU bottled up Chandler significantly in the Camels' lone matchup against another FBS program. NC State already proved it could stop the Pirates, so it's a matter of what the defense learned from that matchup.
Randall King
Campbell head coach Braxton Harris seems to have found himself a quality pass catcher at the FCS level in King. In his freshman season with the Camels, King caught 30 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns. He's leveled up significantly in the 2025 season, racking up 28 catches for 333 yards and five touchdowns in just four games. King missed the Camels' loss to Western Carolina with an injury and could be missing against the Wolfpack.
If the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout is available, he might pose some problems for the Wolfpack secondary, although NC State's cornerbacks have performed well of late. King can take the top off a defense and the Wolfpack will be down to a skeleton crew at safety in this matchup with Brody Barnhardt likely out after his injury against Virginia Tech.
