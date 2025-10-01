Doeren's Thoughts on Campbell Before Week 6 Matchup
RALEIGH — Following the loss to Virginia Tech, NC State has a chance to right the ship with Saturday's home matchup against the Campbell Camels. The game presents head coach Dave Doeren with a chance to quell some of the doubts about his 2025 team and his own leadership.
Campbell, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, got off to a 1-4 start to the season. The Camels and the Wolfpack shared an opponent in East Carolina. The Wolfpack outlasted ECU in a 24-17 win in the season opener, while the Pirates throttled Campbell 56-3 in the Camels' second game of the season.
As he does every week, Doeren spoke about the upcoming matchup and what his team needs to expect from Campbell in Week 6.
Doeren's Thoughts on the Camels
Campbell should be NC State's easiest game on the schedule and is far and away the most forgiving matchup for the remainder of the season. The Wolfpack will run through a gauntlet of ranked opponents and strong ACC contenders after the Week 6 matchup, so it's imperative that Doeren and his staff correct some of the major issues from the back-to-back losses to Duke and the Hokies.
- "This is a game, been saying this for two weeks and I'll say it again, it's about us. We've got to get better in certain areas," Doeren said.
As for the specifics of Campbell, Doeren did mention some of the unique looks the Camels will throw at the Wolfpack. Coming off a disappointing performance, the defense needs to bounce back. However, Campbell might be more of a challenge schematically than many would expect in the eyes of Doeren.
- "Offensively, they've got a two-quarterback system. A drop-back kid (Kamden Sixkiller) and an athlete that played quarterback for them some last year, who plays receiver now, Mike Chandler," Doeren said. "There'll be a lot of times where both guys are in the game."
As for NC State's offense, getting sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers back on track should be a goal for the Wolfpack. Doeren added that this is a major opportunity for the Wolfpack's offensive line to bounce back from a performance in which they allowed sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey to be sacked five times.
- "Their defense is a 3-4 scheme, a lot of zone coverage, and obviously they're going to move and blitz and things everybody does," Doeren said.
Given Campbell's state at this point of the season, Doeren's goal looks to be to use this game as a growth opportunity for the Wolfpack. Regaining confidence before a road trip to face Notre Dame is critical for this NC State team.
