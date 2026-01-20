Can NC State Regain Rhythm on the Road?

RALEIGH — In just the second game of the ACC schedule, NC State men's basketball was humbled by a Virginia team that has surged through the conference standings. The Wolfpack responded with a pair of wins on the road, finding some much-needed chemistry, depth and rhythm against some of the poorer teams in the league in Boston College and Florida State.

That flow and rhythm was disrupted by a full week away from the court, as the Pack was granted an early bye week by the ACC. While certain parts of Saturday's home loss to Georgia Tech were inexcusable, the season suddenly stopping and starting didn't help Will Wade's team. Now, the Wolfpack must try to catch lightning in a bottle again on the road.

Can the Wolfpack be road warriors?

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddle with head coach Will Wade during the second half of the game against UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Before the two-game trip to Boston and Tallahassee, NC State really only played one true road game, losing to the Auburn Tigers. The Wolfpack traveled to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and played a neutral-site game in Greensboro, but rarely tested itself away from the Lenovo Center. There were questions about how the team would handle being away from home.

The Wolfpack responded with one solid performance and one dominant showing over that week, finding some serious offensive firepower in both games. The team started to look connected from a depth standpoint, with bench players like Terrance Arceneaux and Matt Able contributing consistently without moving too far outside of their roles and comfort zones.

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) interacts with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In the last two games in Raleigh, both losses, the Wolfpack shot 37% and 36% from the field. In the pair of road wins, it shot 48% and 55%. While the home court advantage will be significant later in the ACC season, NC State must find a way to replicate the aspects or tendencies it displayed in Boston and Florida to continue being strong on the road.

The adversity the team will face in a difficult environment at Clemson on Tuesday night could either bring out the best or the worst in the Wolfpack. Wade's team already played in one of college basketball's most intimidating environments during the trip to Auburn. It didn't handle that atmosphere as well as Wade hoped, but it did learn what the road was like.

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade directs his team during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Wade hasn't lost hope for the 2025-26 season yet. His team proved it could compete with higher-tier competition in losses to Kansas and Texas earlier. If the Wolfpack can make being a difficult out on the road a part of its identity moving forward, there is still time to make moves in ACC play. That process begins Tuesday.

