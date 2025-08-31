Carter-Finley Crowd Delivers as NC State Wins Over ECU
Just days before, NC state head coach Dave Doeren urged fans to come out and be loud in Carter-Finley Stadium during the Wolfpack's season opener against East Carolina.
The Pirates marched down the field and faced a fourth-and-1; if they converted, a goal-line situation would ensue.. If the Wolfpack holds, game over. The crowd noise would decide if Doeren’s plea days earlier came true.
His plea was indeed answered. Carter-Finely was loud, trying to disrupt the Pirates from converting the fourth-and-1. Seconds later, it erupted. Temple transfer Jamel Johnson blew up a screen pass to seal the game for the Wolfpack. Winning the game and securing a 1-0 start for the season.
- “I’m very thankful for the fans,” Doeren said. “It was awesome tonight. You [fans] were incredible. The crowd noise was amazing. The student section was awesome. That’s what we need to have every home game, and on Thursday nights are always special in the Carter-Finley Stadium. I thank you for what you gave us tonight. That was a major advantage, particularly at the end of the game when we needed you on defense.”
The Wolfpack have been enjoying a home sellout streak at Carter-Finely, with 21 consecutive home games being sold out to date. Even with the disappointing 2024 season, the fans in Raleigh still show up to support their Wolfpack team.
The streak was extended to 22, as the East Carolina game was declared a sellout. The current streak reaches all the way back to Sept. 22, 2022, when the stadium wasn’t full for a 55-3 blowout against Charleston Southern.
With the promising performance from Bailey, going 24-for-34, 318 yards, and one touchdown with one interception may sway more fans to come out and continue the sellout streak for the entirety of the 2025 season.
The matchup against Virginia has been named a sellout, but the home contest against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27 hasn’t been claimed as a sellout. The matchup against Campbell, on Oct. 4, is already at full capacity.
It’s not just single-game tickets, but season tickets as well. The program has sold out for season tickets for the past three seasons. It’s safe to assume the Wolfpack should enjoy more loud moments throughout the 2025 season, extending the streak.
