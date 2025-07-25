Doeren's Game Plan: Leadership, Defense and Consistency
During the ACC football kickoff, Dave Doeren, head coach of the North Carolina State football team, interviewed with Adam Gold from ESPN. There, he spoke extensively about the improvements in leadership he wants to see and what the team will look like for the upcoming season, as well as the aspects he wants to work on to improve as a whole.
Dave Doeren began by taking an unconventional approach to creating conviviality within his team. He took his fishing not only as a way for the team to bond, but also as a means to foster better leadership development and team camaraderie. Doeren has been working closely with his leadership team during the off-season to enhance the aspects that were lacking last season.
Doeren saw a challenge in the form of last year's leadership crisis in Wolfpack football, particularly with the two key injuries to Cayden Fordham and Grayson McCall. However, the team's resilience was evident as they overcame this setback. As in previous years, when Isaiah Moore got injured, Drake Thomas stepped up into the role and was instrumental in keeping the ball rolling within the team.
Leadership fell short last season in North Carolina. However, Dave Doeren and the team are not dwelling on the past. They are committed to rebuilding the Wolfpack's legacy in the off-season and have focused on developing leadership and improving past rushes. With steps to strengthen pass rushing for the upcoming season, DJ Elliot helped with recruitment and development, building on past rushing success.
DJ Elliott was given the responsibility of improving the past rush, which is an emphasis during the off-season. DJ Elliott recruited Cian Slone, a Defensive end from Utah State, to help with their much-needed pass rushes. Elliott's primary focus this season is to compose better past rushes. Slone is one of the most impressive additions in the off-season. Slone is a step forward for NC State's pass rush.
CJ Bailey has also made an improvement and a stride towards leadership. His journey is a testament to the team's unity and trust. Since last year, he has physically improved, gaining weight from 170 pounds to over 200 pounds. With Bailey gaining more experience, he can prove himself for the 2025 to 2026 season. During that time, Bailey was in survival mode last year, but over time, he has developed camaraderie with his team, earning their trust to lead them to success as a rising leader.