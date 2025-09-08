Dual-Threat Bailey Gives NC State Offense Extra Edge
Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers stole the show offensively in NC State’s 35-31 win over Virginia. Smothers accounted for 140 rushing yards of the total 216 the Wolfpack had as a team.
Who was second?
Well, the 6-foot-6 quarterback, of course.
A new wrinkle in the offense
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey got the fireworks started for the NC State offense with a 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Cavaliers. It’s a new wrinkle that can be added to the Wolfpack offense, and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper took advantage of it early.
- “When you can throw the football the way that he can and have the skill around him, but then also make them have to defend his legs, that’s tough on defense,” head coach Dave Doeren said. “It’s really hard. And then you’re going to add more people in the box when you’re worried about quarterback runs, it opens up the things in the air. And so when you can utilize his legs and be smart with it because you don’t want to put more hits on them than you need to.”
- “But I thought Kurt [Roper] called some really good quarterback runs in the game. CJ [Bailey] made some plays on his own. Obviously, the second touchdown run was a scramble, but having that extra element changes how you have to defend us on offense. And so, it’s great to see his confidence in that.”
How it changes the way teams prepare
The change is very significant for how teams can rush the passer and overall defend the Wolfpack offense. If teams aren’t aware of Bailey in the pocket and don’t contain him, he can find those vacant lanes and exploit them. Exactly what he did in his second run, he rolled out of the pocket and had an easy 12-yard touchdown run.
Think of how dominant Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in Philadelphia’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He gashed the Cowboys time and time again with his legs because of the lack of awareness from the Dallas defense.
It’s something to monitor throughout the season, but a new challenge presents itself to defenses that have to prepare for an already talented NC State offense.
- “Just with my ability to run it showed this game, and I think my legs is going to help me out during the season,” Bailey said. “But I really enjoy scoring points and doing whatever it takes for the team to win.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.