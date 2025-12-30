Could Jerry Deng Be NC State's Missing Piece?

RALEIGH — After NC State's dominant win over Texas Southern just before the end of the non-conference slate, Will Wade expressed his concerns with the depth of his team. After beating Ole Miss in the non-conference finale, he outright stated that he was comfortable playing seven guys in the rotation, but hoped Santa Claus would bring him an eighth for Christmas.

There are a few players in the mix for that final spot in the rotation that Wade hopes to fill. Houston transfer guard Terrance Arceneaux struggled with an Achilles injury and with consistency. Freshman guard Matt Able is going through some growing pains as a young player. That leaves a spot open for Florida State forward Jerry Deng and his impressive shooting stroke from 3-point range.

Looking at Deng's start to the season

Deng appeared in eight of the Wolfpack's 13 games to start the 2025-26 season. After scoring 12 points in the season-opening win over NC Central, he failed to get things going and had some issues on the defensive end, creating some more trust between Wade and freshman big man Musa Sagnia. However, Deng's potent offensive ability makes him an option in a pinch.

He made four 3-pointers in the win over Texas Southern, scoring a season-high 14 points. However, Deng is a high usage player, as he loves to shoot the rock and will do so when he's on the floor if he feels he has a good look at the basket. The problem with that tendency is the fact that he's shot a career-low 32.4% from 3-point range to start his career under Wade, dipping below the 37% he shot for Florida State as a sophomore and the 39.1% he shot at Hampton as a freshman.

On nights when Deng is firing successfully, he could be a major impact player for the Wolfpack. His athleticism raises his ceiling as a defender, but he looked overmatched at times against higher-level competition, causing Wade to move away from giving him consistent minutes. He had an up-and-down sequence against Seton Hall before being benched for three straight games.

While Deng might not be a consistent answer, his unique size and shooting ability combine to make him a potent offensive threat for the Wolfpack. He also proved himself against ACC competition at Florida State, which could help his case when it comes to breaking into the rotation as the season goes on if he starts to put in some better shifts.

