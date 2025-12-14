Darrion Williams’ Late Spark Offers Hope for NC State

RALEIGH — Darrion Williams needed to come alive late in the game for the Wolfpack to have a chance against No. 19 Kansas. He knew the Jayhawks better than any member of his NC State team, as he dominated the team from Lawrence twice during his time with Texas Tech. While the game ended in heartbreaking fashion with a loss in overtime, Williams was not the reason why.

Things began slowly for the star forward, who entered the game in a bit of a rut from a scoring perspective. However, as the lights became brighter down the stretch, he thrived. Williams hunted his shot and ended with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. He even had a chance to win the game with just over a second left in overtime, but his 3-point attempt fell short of the rim.

From an outside perspective, Williams scoring 17 points and finding his rhythm down the stretch bodes well for the Wolfpack moving forward. However, the forward is far from satisfied with his effort of late, knowing better than anyone that he has another gear he can take his game to when he is at full strength.

"I have to be better for the team," Williams said. "I think I played pretty bad, so I think I've got to be better, but my teammates trust me and I trust my teammates and we're going to stick together regardless of what happens. Obviously, these ones suck to lose."

Kansas head coach Bill Self knows just how capable Williams is of torching any team on any given night. In his sophomore season with Texas Tech, the forward didn't miss against the Jayhawks, shooting 12-of-12 from the field in a monster win.

"Fortunately for us, Darrion missed the hardest one at the very end, but he's been a KU killer for years," Self said. "... Even though he got his 17, I'll take that and go to the house."

Williams forced things early in the game before taking a little more of a backseat for an extended period. Other players, especially Ven-Allen Lubin and Quadir Copeland, were able to step up and keep things afloat for the Pack while Williams felt out the game and waited for his moment. That has been the case for the last five games, but on Saturday, Williams came out of his shell.

The resurgence of the Wolfpack's star is massive, even with the loss. Now, NC State must capitalize on his return to form and finish the non-conference slate with two more wins.

