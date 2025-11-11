Dave Doeren Breaks Down Bye Week Benefits and Miami Challenge
RALEIGH — After upsetting Georgia Tech, then ranked in the top 10, Dave Doeren and NC State earned another bye week and used it to prepare for another massive matchup.
The Wolfpack is set to face No. 16 Miami on the road in South Florida this Saturday. It is one of three chances NC State has to achieve bowl eligibility, which requires six wins. Miami lost two of its last four games, but remains in the mix for a conference championship berth amidst the chaos of the ACC.
Doeren spoke to members of the media at his Monday press conference, reflecting on the Georgia Tech win, previewing Miami and breaking down the challenges the Hurricanes pose.
Doeren's Notable Quotes
Reflecting on the win over Georgia Tech
- "It was an awesome night, great environment. Just a bunch of guys that went out there and played together and what we've been trying to get for four quarters, we finally got. It was a really fun night. The rooms that needed to step up because of the players that were out... It was a team effort, and we played well off of each other."
- "We knew that they'd score points and we had to stop them enough and play really well offensively and we did. We'd get touchdowns and hold them to a field goal. We had some really good red zone stops and, obviously, a big interception to close the game out... And so it's just a really good growth by the football team. With all the things we've been through that are well documented, it was great to see them step up and play that way in a game of that magnitude, in a game we needed to win."
Overall thoughts on Miami
- "Just look at them statistically, averaging 33 points a game, holding teams to 15. Stopping the run, 88 yards a game they're giving up. A bunch of weapons, can't say enough about their freshman receiver, No. 10 (Malachi) Toney, what a good football player he is. Quarterback's got a lot of weapons around him."
- "Offensive line is big and does a really good job in pass protection, clean pockets. Defensively, probably the best defensive line that we'll see all year. When you look at all four starters, four NFL guys..."
On what he saw in CJ Bailey's recruiting process out of South Florida
- "He was a winner in high school. Two-time state champion, had great control of their offense, accurate passer. Obviously, with his size, you knew you'd be able to build a bigger frame than he had at that time, but we knew he would develop and he's a winner, bringing that kind of spirit and belief about who he is and the players that we thought would want to play with him."
- "I think he's doing a great job. He's a 19 year old kid that plays his butt off. The scramble he had the end of that game shows his heart how tough he is, jumping over the top of some guys on a critical third down to extend our possession there and keep the ball away from them in the final five minutes. He's just going to keep getting better because of he is and how he lets us coach him..."
On the chaos of the ACC and the parity of the conference
- " I mean, it's a well-coached conference. There's a lot of parity. The rosters aren't that different when you look at us in the beginning of the year. Obviously, at the end of the year, the health changes and your rosters are different than when you started the season... The margin of error for victory is very small. It's not just plays you make, it's mistakes you make."
- "Everyone makes this huge deal out of the last play of the game. Sometimes that play is the winning play and, obviously, we've seen it across college football, but there's a lot of plays in the game that can make that ending different, too."
