Three Wolfpack Offensive Standouts From the Gasparilla Bowl

RALEIGH — NC State capped off an adversity-filled 2025 season with a 31-7 win over the Memphis Tigers in Friday's Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, finishing the season with an 8-5 record.

The Wolfpack offense scored all 31 points in the first half of the game, taking control of things before Memphis could even catch its collective breath. Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey had the group working all afternoon harmoniously in the Sunshine State.

Even without star running back Hollywood Smothers, the group still performed near its ceiling. Which members of the Wolfpack stood out in NC State's first bowl win since 2017?

Offensive stars for the Wolfpack

CJ Bailey

While it wasn't his best performance of his sophomore season with NC State, the aforementioned Bailey controlled the game about as well as Roper and head coach Dave Doeren could've asked him to. The sophomore signal caller wanted to avenge the bowl loss from his freshman season and came in with the mindset that all he needed to do was play well and everything else would fall into place.

The opening drive displayed just how easy things would be for Bailey. He faced light pressure and fired his first two passes for 20-plus yard completions to move the Wolfpack right down the field. Then, Bailey kept the ball on an option play and scampered his way into the end zone for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

Roper trusted Bailey to push the ball downfield. The young quarterback didn't have great success initially, but eventually broke through with a 31-yard laser to senior wide receiver Wesley Grimes for the team's second touchdown. He also added a 40-yard bomb for a score just before the end of the first half, giving the Wolfpack the 31 points it needed to comfortably win the game.

After suffering an ugly defeat in his first game back in his home state of Florida when the Wolfpack went to Miami to face the Hurricanes, Bailey bounced back in front of a sizable group of friends and family members in the final bout of his sophomore season. Bailey finished the Gasparilla Bowl with 14 completions for 221 yards and two passing touchdowns, while adding a rushing score.

Teddy Hoffmann

It only made sense for fellow Florida native and freshman wideout Teddy Hoffmann to get in on the fun with his good friend and quarterback in Bailey. The young pass catcher didn't make an enormous impact in the first quarter and only ended with one catch, but it helped NC State essentially snuff out any hopes of a potential Memphis comeback in the second half.

With just under two minutes left on the clock, Roper wanted Bailey to take one more shot at the end zone, sensing the game was still under control. He trusted the chemistry of his quarterback and the young receiver and called a shot play for that duo. Hoffmann unleashed a nifty double move on the Memphis defensive back before finding himself naked with room for Bailey to loft the ball to him.

It was Hoffmann's only catch in the game, and he certainly made it count. The freshman flashed moments of extreme promise all season long, some similar to the deep shot touchdown against the Tigers. Should Bailey and Hoffmann both return and continue to establish chemistry with one another, they could become one of the more impressive quarterback-receiver duos in the ACC in 2026.

Duke Scott

With Smothers out of the fold after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, Doeren and Roper once again turned to redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott. He proved he could handle first-team reps when he ran for 196 yards in the Pack's stunning win over Georgia Tech in early November, but still lacked some of the explosiveness that made Smothers special.

However, there was no drop-off in the win against the Tigers. Scott pounded the rock with a physicality the offense didn't always have when Smothers was on the field. He ripped off one 35-yard run for his big play of the day, eventually ending with 108 yards on 19 carries. The young running back will be one of the most important pieces for the Wolfpack in 2026.

