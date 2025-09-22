Doeren, College Football World Mourns Shawn Clark
RALEIGH, N.C. -- UCF assistant coach and former Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark died unexpectedly Sunday. Clark was 50 years old.
Members of the college football coaching community immediately took the opportunity to express condolences to the Clark family, as well as the programs that he impacted during his career. Clark is survived by Jonelle and their two children.
During his time with Appalachian State, Clark and NC State head coach Dave Doeren developed a relationship and friendship while the former led the Mountaineers in Boone, North Carolina. The Wolfpack coach, filled with emotion, took time to reflect on the passing of Clark during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.
Doeren's Reflection
Rather than dive into the football analysis the way he usually does in his routine Monday press conferences, Doeren opted to speak about his friend and honor him with a story.
- "When my son Jacob moved in at App State, Shawn reached out, asked for his phone number, called him on the phone, picked him up, took him to lunch," Doeren said. "He hadn't met him his whole life, you know, it's just the kind of guy he was."
Given NC State and Appalachian State sharing some recruiting circles and their status as North Carolina coaches, Doeren and Clark overlapped and bonded while the latter worked in different roles from 2016 to 2024 with the Mountaineers. After Scott Frost returned to UCF, he immediately sought out Clark to be his new offensive line coach.
In addition to his stories about Clark taking care of his son and fishing trips together, Doeren added the important role his friend had in shaping the sport in the state.
- "He was just a great human being, and it's a massive loss," Doeren said. "He had a huge impact on so many people that will have a generational feel for all the players he's helped and mentored and the staff that he's mentored, and the community that he was such a huge part of there in Boone as a player and a coach. It's sad... I know his legacy will be felt for generations to come."
Frost and the UCF program released a statement announcing Clark's passing Monday morning.
- "Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers," the statement said.
Many other members of the college football community, including ESPN's Marty Smith and Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne, took time to send condolences to the Clark family and also share stories of their relationship with Clark.
