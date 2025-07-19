Safety Cortez Redding Set to Verbally Commit Next Week
Four-star safety Cortez Redding of Jonesboro, Ga. will announce his college commitment on July 25, according to 247Sports Ben Moore. Redding will commit to one of the more than 50 schools that offered him at 4 p.m.
Redding has cut the list down to four finalists. He will commit to either Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss or North Carolina State. Redding is the nation's No. 21 safety and 25th-ranked player in Georgia according to 247Sports.
"It's the culture at those four schools," Redding said earlier this month. "The people at those schools are great. It's really more off the field at those schools. All the schools recruiting me -- most play good football, so how it is off the field and how the players live is the main thing. I believe all four of those places could help me develop in life and football.
"I wouldn't give any school an edge. It's a battle between all four right now," Redding said. "All four are great schools, but the X-factor in the end is going to be the school where I feel most comfortable."
Redding said he visited all four of the schools this summer. He was in Raleigh on June 6 and he had a successful and productive visit.
"NC State was great ... I had a great time down there," Redding said previously. "It helped them a lot, especially being able to see the city of Raleigh, which would be a great place to live. There's a lot of opportunities there.
"Football is great there, too. They're also really high on me and believe I could come in and play early. My favorite part was the players. They're down-to-earth. They tell you everything and don't sugarcoat anything."
North Carolina State safeties coach Charlton Warren is Redding's lead recruiter. During the course of the recruitment, the two have forged a bond, which Redding believes is very strong.
"He's told me he really likes my skill set. He also said he sees me as a young guy who can come in and succeed and play early. He believes I can play nickel, rover and like a deep-field safety position. That's his pitch to me. He's really high on me and really wants to coach me.
"When it comes to his personality, he was in the military, and he's just himself. He doesn't sugarcoat anything and he really wants to help you. With coach Warren, everything is in your best interest, and he just wants what's best for you. He wants to develop you and get you ready for your next dream you always wanted. Again, that's what I love the most about him. He's just down-to-earth and he's for the players."