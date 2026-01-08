NC State Makes Top Five For Elite 2027 Quarterback

While most of NC State and head coach Dave Doeren’s focus is on the 2026 transfer portal window, they have still been targeting high school recruits and making progress with several prospects in the 2027 class.

One of those prospects is a four-star quarterback who recently named the Wolfpack as one of his top five schools.

Four-Star Quarterback Names NC State in Top Five

On Jan. 7, Rivals reported on X that Andre Adams, a four-star quarterback from Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, had named NC State among his final five schools, along with Auburn, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech.

NEW: Elite QB Andre Adams is down to 5 schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀



Adams is the No. 3 QB in the Rivals300 rankings



Read: https://t.co/v7BzcXqVry pic.twitter.com/MnvJctGt5h — Rivals (@Rivals) January 7, 2026

After naming his top five, Adams spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons about each school, saying that he has visited Auburn, Cincinnati, and Mississippi State, but has not yet traveled to NC State or Virginia Tech.

Despite that, the young quarterback explained that he has strong relationships with both schools’ coaching staffs and highlighted NC State’s long history of producing great quarterback talent as a reason the Wolfpack made his top five.

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

“The connections I have with the coaches at each of those schools makes them a school in my top five,” Adams told Simmons. “NC State has had successful quarterbacks."

Regarding what Adams is looking for in a program, he explained that he’s looking for a place where he feels he belongs and can have an honest relationship with the coaching staff. He also noted that a school that can develop him and help him reach the NFL is another key factor in his decision.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I want to be somewhere honest,” Adams told Simmons. “Somewhere I feel like I belong. I’m a big relationships guy. How coaches talk to me, how honest they are, and how they treat me really matters."

He continued, "I want to be around people who are going to develop me as a man and as a quarterback. My main goal is to play in the NFL. I want to be in a place that’s going to help me get there.”

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Although Adams hasn’t set a commitment date, Simmons reported that the four-star quarterback plans to take a few visits in the coming weeks. If NC State can get him on campus in Raleigh, they should be able to improve their standing with him before he makes a decision.

It will be interesting to see how NC State’s recruitment of Adams progresses in the coming weeks, but for now, it appears the Wolfpack has a strong chance of landing one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

