NC State Named School to Watch For Elite Transfer EDGE
The 2026 college football transfer portal is here, and since it officially opened, it’s been filled with chaos as teams and coaching staffs across the country are competing for the nation’s top transfer talent.
NC State and head coach Dave Doeren are already standing out to several players in the portal, as they were named an early school to watch for an elite EDGE transfer from Tulane.
Wolpack Named Early Program to Watch For Tulane EDGE Transfer
While NC State has plenty of needs to address in the portal, the Wolfpack and Doeren are undoubtedly looking to bring in a talented pass rusher, as no player on NC State’s defense recorded more than four sacks in 2025.
The good news for NC State is that there are already several talented, proven pass rushers in the portal, including former Tulane EDGE Harvey Dyson, who announced his intention to transfer from the Green Wave after the team’s College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss.
While numerous programs are expected to pursue Dyson, who’s coming off a terrific season at Tulane, On3’s Pete Nakos recently named NC State among the early schools to watch for him, alongside Indiana, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Purdue, and West Virginia.
Dyson was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class from Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Texas. He ultimately committed to and signed with Texas Tech, where he spent his first three years of college.
He redshirted his freshman year in 2022 and appeared in 16 games over his next two seasons with the Red Raiders. At the end of the 2024 season, Dyson entered the transfer portal and transferred to Tulane, where he had a breakout season in 2025.
In his first and only year with the Green Wave, Dyson recorded 36 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, earning third-team All-American Conference honors. He’s now back in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Dyson would be a fantastic addition to NC State’s roster and could help bring some much-needed pass rush to Doeren’s defense. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 394 overall player in the portal, and the No. 39 EDGE.
NC State will have to compete with several schools to land Dyson, but based on Nakos’ report, it sounds like the Wolfpack has established itself as a contender to land the three-star transfer edge.
