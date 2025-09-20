Doeren Discusses Impact of Transfer Portal Changes on Wolfpack
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sweeping changes are set to hit college football once again this spring, as the NCAA finalized a ruling that will eliminate the spring transfer portal window and create one unified window at the conclusion of the season.
Earlier in September, the FBS Oversight Committee voted to remove the spring transfer window, but still needed approval from the NCAA Administrative Committee to make the change official. The second committee came to the same conclusion that the first did and opted to do away with the spring window after a vote during Wednesday's meeting.
The exact window has yet to be determined, but it will obviously have a massive effect on college football programs around the country. Coaches, including NC State's Dave Doeren, spent the last two weeks sharing their beliefs about the change and whether it would be beneficial for the sport.
Doeren's Latest Thoughts
After the ruling was approved on Wednesday, Doeren spoke to the media as his team continued to prepare for a massive Week 4 matchup against the Duke Blue Devils. The coach expressed his feelings on the ruling once again.
- "I think it's better for roster management. I don't know what the perfect zone of the calendar is, because our calendar seems to change every year right now. I like that it's after most of the bowl games. I think that's a positive," Doeren said.
When he spoke about the issues with the current system earlier in the season, Doeren brought attention to the tampering that occurs each year during the later portions of the season, as well as the increasingly transactional nature of player movement. He doubled down on that opinion once again.
- "All we do is talk about finish, and so giving them a calendar that allows them to finish what they started, I think, is a good move," Doeren said. "There shouldn't be two times a year we have to worry about guys leaving. They sign a deal with you, they should be with you for at least one calendar year."
The initial dates provided for the window are unlikely to stay the same, as programs deep into the College Football Playoff would be forced to juggle recruiting for the next season while trying to win a National Championship. School calendars also pose an issue in maintaining fairness within the system.
- "I think we'll have to just do what we've been doing. It's a new era," Doeren said. "You try something, you think it's going to work, and then you assess it afterwards, you self-scout it, and see what the problems were."
The proposed window currently starts Jan. 2 and ends Jan. 11, but there will be more hearings in October to hear complaints about that timeline before it is finalized.
