Doeren Offers NC State Perspective on Potentially Significant Rule Change

The Wolfpack head coach feels strongly about a major shift in the transfer portal system that could be coming to college football.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks among his players during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The college football world continues to shift drastically from year to year. From conference realignment to new financial rules being set up, teams and universities are constantly forced to adjust to the ever-changing landscape.

The NCAA made yet another sweeping change that will significantly affect the football programs around the country. A week ago, the FBS Oversight Committee voted to remove the spring window of the transfer portal and make a January session the sole transfer portal window for student-athletes.

The controversial decision sparked mixed reactions from coaches around the country, including NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Said coaches don't have any say in the issue, as the Oversight Committee essentially made the decision unilaterally.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC and SMU logo during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Breaking Down the Rule Change

To understand the change, it's essential to know how the system worked before the decision to alter the system. Over the first few years of the transfer portal era, underclassmen were allowed to enter and exit the portal beginning just after conference championships and bowl selections in early December.

That period lasted for about three weeks before the window closed. In April, a spring period began where players could continue to move around after seeing where they stood in programs' plans after spring football.

Now, the lone portal period occurs in January and will last just 10 days. Instead of a mad scramble to recruit or retain players while also preparing for bowl games, coaches can now focus on their teams as currently constructed for longer than before.

Potential legal issues could arise, however, as players will likely argue that the NCAA is attempting to restrict their freedom of movement with the new rule changes.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on prior to the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Doeren's Thoughts

The Wolfpack coach appeared on the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show Tuesday night to discuss the team's matchup with Wake Forest. Host Tony Haynes pressed Doeren on the rule change and the coach immediately opened up about his thoughts.

  • "I'm glad we have one window and I'm not against where they put it. We'll have to see how it plays out," Doeren said. "As coaches, we all want to know who are team is sooner than later and if you can have them all in place for your winter program, that's great because you can get them acclimated and coach them, train them and go through spring ball with them."

Doeren was adamant about removing the spring portal window if possible. The coach has long believed in the importance of spring camp, and the program often brings in freshmen for the spring term rather than waiting for the summer.

Jul 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The veteran coach also believes the rule change might eliminate some of the more nefarious parts of the college football recruiting world.

  • "To be honest, a lot of the guys who leave at the end of portal windows are guys who are being illegally recruited," Doeren said. "They're being poached and agents are offering them money... Having a 10-day window, guys have to make quick decisions."

While advocating for change with the portal system, Doeren remains a strong advocate for the Name, Image and Likeness system in place to help athletes make money. The coach simply wanted to eliminate one university that recruited based on paying more than the player's current program.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Coaches Chime In

Not all coaches shared Doeren's sentiment. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day offered his opinions on the rule change during his weekly press conference.

  • "No, I don't think it's a good idea at all," Day told reporters. "And the conversations we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play for games. It doesn't make any sense to me."
Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelly during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU head coach Brian Kelly aligned more closely with Doeren on the issue. In his own weekly availability, Kelly fired back at Day for his views on the issue.

  • "I'm sorry, there's no crying on the yacht," Kelly said. "We gotta get this thing set and [in] its best position at this time to allow us to set our rosters moving forward."

The rule change won't officially be implemented until another vote takes place in October. The Division I administrative committee will make the final decision at that point.

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.