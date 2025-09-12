Doeren Offers NC State Perspective on Potentially Significant Rule Change
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The college football world continues to shift drastically from year to year. From conference realignment to new financial rules being set up, teams and universities are constantly forced to adjust to the ever-changing landscape.
The NCAA made yet another sweeping change that will significantly affect the football programs around the country. A week ago, the FBS Oversight Committee voted to remove the spring window of the transfer portal and make a January session the sole transfer portal window for student-athletes.
The controversial decision sparked mixed reactions from coaches around the country, including NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Said coaches don't have any say in the issue, as the Oversight Committee essentially made the decision unilaterally.
Breaking Down the Rule Change
To understand the change, it's essential to know how the system worked before the decision to alter the system. Over the first few years of the transfer portal era, underclassmen were allowed to enter and exit the portal beginning just after conference championships and bowl selections in early December.
That period lasted for about three weeks before the window closed. In April, a spring period began where players could continue to move around after seeing where they stood in programs' plans after spring football.
Now, the lone portal period occurs in January and will last just 10 days. Instead of a mad scramble to recruit or retain players while also preparing for bowl games, coaches can now focus on their teams as currently constructed for longer than before.
Potential legal issues could arise, however, as players will likely argue that the NCAA is attempting to restrict their freedom of movement with the new rule changes.
Doeren's Thoughts
The Wolfpack coach appeared on the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show Tuesday night to discuss the team's matchup with Wake Forest. Host Tony Haynes pressed Doeren on the rule change and the coach immediately opened up about his thoughts.
- "I'm glad we have one window and I'm not against where they put it. We'll have to see how it plays out," Doeren said. "As coaches, we all want to know who are team is sooner than later and if you can have them all in place for your winter program, that's great because you can get them acclimated and coach them, train them and go through spring ball with them."
Doeren was adamant about removing the spring portal window if possible. The coach has long believed in the importance of spring camp, and the program often brings in freshmen for the spring term rather than waiting for the summer.
The veteran coach also believes the rule change might eliminate some of the more nefarious parts of the college football recruiting world.
- "To be honest, a lot of the guys who leave at the end of portal windows are guys who are being illegally recruited," Doeren said. "They're being poached and agents are offering them money... Having a 10-day window, guys have to make quick decisions."
While advocating for change with the portal system, Doeren remains a strong advocate for the Name, Image and Likeness system in place to help athletes make money. The coach simply wanted to eliminate one university that recruited based on paying more than the player's current program.
Other Coaches Chime In
Not all coaches shared Doeren's sentiment. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day offered his opinions on the rule change during his weekly press conference.
- "No, I don't think it's a good idea at all," Day told reporters. "And the conversations we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play for games. It doesn't make any sense to me."
LSU head coach Brian Kelly aligned more closely with Doeren on the issue. In his own weekly availability, Kelly fired back at Day for his views on the issue.
- "I'm sorry, there's no crying on the yacht," Kelly said. "We gotta get this thing set and [in] its best position at this time to allow us to set our rosters moving forward."
The rule change won't officially be implemented until another vote takes place in October. The Division I administrative committee will make the final decision at that point.
