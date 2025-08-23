Doeren Makes Plea to NC State Fans Ahead of Opener
The NC State Wolfpack football program kicks off its 2025 season against in-state rival East Carolina next Thursday in Raleigh. With the team wrapping up fall camp, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media about the team's development and excitement for the game.
Home openers at Carter-Finley Stadium have always been top-tier college football environments and experiences. Fan interest for the game surged due to the combination of opening night and the opportunity to avenge the 2024 Military Bowl loss.
Doeren made a plea to the fan base in his remarks, expressing hopefulness for the upcoming year with their support.
What did Doeren say?
In his opening remarks, the veteran head coach took time to acknowledge the importance of the program's fan base.
"We're excited for our fans to be in Carter-Finley. Sold-out environment, Thursday night. We love you guys for all your support," Doeren said. "That's what's beautiful about this program. It's the Wolfpack. It's a group of people supporting one another."
The importance of home-field advantage, especially in a home opener, can't be understated. The Wolfpack have dominated week one openers at Carter-Finley under Doeren, winning the last eight such games. While the competition hasn't always been elite, setting the tone as a team and a fan base is incredibly important.
"We know that game day is entertainment for some people, but for us, it's personal," Doeren said. "We need our 12th man to be there with us and on your feet in key moments of the game when our defense is on the field. You guys are a part of the process and a huge weapon in the stadium."
The veteran coach even pointed out a very specific group of fans he believes to be integral to creating that advantage.
"Our students, you guys are amazing," Doeren said. "You guys are the thermostat to the crowd and we need you guys to turn it all the way up in that stadium. Our players feed off of that energy and I look forward to seeing you again Thursday night."
Doeren expressed excitement about the Thursday night schedule as well. Carter-Finley can be a chaotic and boisterous environment during night games and as Doeren said, the team feeds off of that energy.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 P.M. EST on Thursday night as part of a 17-game college football slate that day.
