Memphis vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Gasparilla Bowl
The teams in this year’s Gasparilla Bowl could be on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to excitement on game day. NC State will enter its Friday matchup with Memphis as a 5.5-point favorite after blowing out North Carolina to end the regular season on a two-game winning streak. The Tigers might be reeling from head coach Ryan Silverlake deciding to leave for Arkansas, though.
Former defensive backs coach Reggie Howard will serve as the Tigers’ interim leader on Friday before relinquishing control to Charles Huff ahead of next season, so there’s no telling how Memphis will game plan for this contest. There’s a chance players will opt out to make plans for their futures as well. The Wolfpacks’ CJ Bailey is one of the last quarterbacks you want to face when your defense could be missing key personnel.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Memphis vs. NC State Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Memphis: +5.5 (-105)
- NC State: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Memphis: +176
- NC State: -215
Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Memphis vs. NC State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis: 8-4
- NC State: 7-5
Memphis vs. NC State Key Players to Watch
Memphis
Brendon Lewis: Lewis posted his second lowest passing yards total of the season (172) in a loss to Navy in his last game, but threw two touchdowns with no picks. The Tigers’ quarterback has been one of the FBS’s more accurate quarterbacks this year and has completed more than 70 percent of his passes in seven games this season. A bounce-back performance from him can keep Memphis close.
NC State
CJ Bailey: Bailey is one spot behind Lewis when it comes to accuracy and has completed 69.6 percent of his passes this year. However, his volume and counting stats through the air are more impressive. The Wolfpacks’ signal caller has totaled 2,884 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns with nine picks this year. Only two other FBS quarterbacks have completed at least 69 percent of their passes while attempting at least 370 this season.
Memphis vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Memphis has been better than NC State against the spread this season, but has been sliding lately.
The Tigers have lost three straight games and failed to cover the spread in all three matchups. They gave up an average of 30.0 points and lost by an average margin of seven points in those contests. The opposing team’s starting quarterback eclipsed 300 passing yards twice during that span.
It’s clear that Memphis is struggling to defend the pass and few teams throw the ball as much as NC State. The Wolfpack can win and cover in a high-scoring game thanks Bailey’s accuracy and the Tigers’ poor secondary.
PICK: NC State -5.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.