Doeren Offers Opinion on Scheduling Drama
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Scheduling continues to be a hot topic in college football throughout the 2025 season. After the SEC decided to move to a nine-game conference schedule, the ACC became the last power conference to maintain an eight-game conference schedule for its programs.
With an increase in importance for nationally televised games under the ACC's new media agreement, coaches across the conference are weighing the pros and cons of moving to nine games.
NC State's non-conference matchup against fellow ACC program Virginia created more discussion of the topic in Raleigh. Throughout the early weeks of the season, NC State head coach Dave Doeren has offered his honest thoughts about the situation.
What has Doeren said?
Conference games just mean more for every team across college football. Even with realignment shaking divisions and conferences to the core, rivalries and history remain at the forefront of many coaches' minds. Doeren understands it's a complicated and delicate issue for the ACC programs.
"I know that we're in a different situation than Clemson and Georgia Tech and some of these teams that have an automatic SEC rivalry game. And so they have a different argument than I do," Doeren said Thursday. "The year that we had COVID, and all we played was conference games except for one. I love that. I love playing as many conference games as we can. But there's two sides to it, you know? And there's 17 teams that have a stake in how we do this."
As for scheduling Virginia as a non-conference opponent, Doeren had a unique answer.
- "For our team, we know who Virginia is, right? If you go play at BYU or Texas Tech or somebody like that, you're starting from scratch," Doeren said. "Even when we don't play UVA, we see them on film a lot. So at least we know their team. So there's some carryover there."
Doeren believes there is an advantage in recruiting to staying within the regions where the team plays its conference games. Leaving these areas can put the Wolfpack staff behind and give them no chance to build out the roster during the season.
So far, the ACC seems inclined to keep the nine-game schedule, partially because of Notre Dame's allegiance to the conference. In seasons in which ACC teams have Notre Dame on the schedule, like NC State does in 2025, they play nine to 10 power conference games anyway. Nonetheless, Doeren wants more.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.