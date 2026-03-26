Devon Marshall Approaches Pro Day With Eyes Wide Open

RALEIGH — For a cornerback who once dubbed himself "Marshall Island" during the 2025 season, NC State's Devon Marshall hasn't lost that same sense of confidence as he battles through the pre-draft process. That journey culminated with his physical testing and drills at Tuesday's Wolfpack Pro Day in the very practice facility where the talented defensive back honed his craft.

There's a chip on Marshall's shoulder big enough that it just might propel him to the league if he continues to play his cards right. It might not all come together exactly as the cornerback envisioned before the process began, but Marshall is approaching the entire process with an open mind, showing teams the type of person they are getting on and off the football field through it all.

Marshall's Pro Day availability

Marshall's Pro Day thoughts

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There was a finality to Tuesday's Pro Day for Marshall and the rest of the Wolfpack. As the cornerback put it, it was one last opportunity to compete alongside his teammates with the NC State logo on his chest. However, it was also the start of something new. A journey to the next level for a player who was passed over several times on his way up the ladder. Marshall just wants to keep doing what he's always done.

"I'm always going to have to prove people wrong. I'm always going to be the underdog," Marshall said. "That's not going to change for the NFL. It doesn't matter what I did for the season. I'm still going to have to work my way to get to where I want to be and that's what I'm going to do."

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) blocks the ball away from Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Marshall answered the call all year long. He finished the regular season with 15 pass breakups, the most by any FBS cornerback, and ranked second among FBS corners in passes defended with 17. He walked away with ACC Player of the Week honors after the win over Florida State, a game in which he also tallied two interceptions and blanketed Seminole wide receiver Duce Robinson. That performance helped him gain attention from the NFL world.

"It kind of put my name out there," Marshall said about the FSU game. "It was on national TV and stuff like that. I was able to make a name for myself. That was the best game of my career, honestly, and ever since then, I feel as confident as ever."

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Marshall's physical testing didn't go quite as well as he hoped. The cornerback jumped 32.5 inches during his vertical test, 10-foot-3 on the broad jump, benched 12 reps at 225 pounds and clocked in somewhere around 4.45 for his 40-yard dash, unofficially. However, that aspect of the evaluation might not be the most important when it comes to Marshall. His personality could help him quite a bit.

"I just let them know I can do everything. I can play corner, nickel," Marshall said when asked what he tells scouts. "I'm versatile. I'm a competitor. I'm just a good overall teammate, so I feel like I can help a locker room change for sure."